Hurtigruten releases new Sea Zero details

Norwegian cruise line Hurtigruten has released updated plans for its Sea Zero project, the zero-emission cruise ship scheduled to debut in 2030. Using large batteries, sails, and other innovative solutions, the ship will be able to sail entirely emission-free during normal operation, while energy consumption could be reduced by 40-50% by 25% and 80%, respectively.

Hurtigruten initially announced its Sea Zero project in October 2022, and then unveiled its first set of renderings in summer 2023. Research and development has since continued and now a second version of renderings has been released.

The design has been developed in Ålesund, Norway by Vard, one of Hurtigruten’s key partners in the Sea Zero project, and integrates several innovative solutions created in collaboration with partners from the Norwegian maritime industry.

Sea Zero is one of several Hurtigruten projects that focus on sustainable travel and industry solutions. Earlier this year, the company announced an initiative aiming to reduce edible food waste to zero. Hurtigruten is also currently also going through an EUR 100 million upgrade of its fleet that includes several ships becoming battery-hybrid-powered and euipped with state-of-the-art technology that will reduce CO2 and NOx emissions by 25% and 80%, respectively.

“The cruising industry is a significant polluter, and it is crucial that we now take major steps to reduce emissions,” said Hurtigruten CEO Hedda Felin. “Our goal is to have an emission-free ship in operation by around 2030. We are still in the research and development phase, but we have made significant progress.”

Image: Vard

According to Hurtigruten, calculations show that the ship will use about 40-50% less energy than today’s ships, which makes it possible to operate primarily on batteries as the main energy source.

One of the most visual striking elements of the design is the sails, which can be raised and lowered as needed. Preliminary estimates indicate that the sails could reduce energy consumption by around 10% over time. Additionally, solar panels will contribute another 2-3% in energy savings.

Image: Vard

“We still see significant energy savings from having retractable sails with solar panels [which were part of the initial Sea Zero concept] , but this requires thorough studies, including model tests to be conducted in the coming months. We have also changed the sail type to a more mature design already in use on cargo ships,” said Hurtigruten COO Gerry Larsson-Fedde.

The type of sails now being investigated are the French-developed OceanWings sails, are already in use on the cargo ship Canopée.

“As with all development projects, there will be adjustments to both the design and specifications along the way,” Larsson-Fedde added.

The ship is planned to feature contra-rotating propellers as the main propulsion, and the batteries will have a capacity of around 60 megawatt-hours. Two retractable thrusters at the stern will ensure optimal maneuvering during port operations and provide increased safety through redundancy.

“The central part of the project is to reduce energy consumption. The goal is to use significantly less energy than today’s ships, which requires innovative solutions,” said Larsson-Fedde.

Another measure is air lubrication of the hull, where air bubbles are pumped beneath the hull to reduce drag. This can provide energy savings of 5-10%. Combined with modern hull design, advanced anti-fouling coatings, and regular hull cleaning, water resistance can be significantly reduced. Preliminary results also show that better ventilation and insulation systems, as well as advanced energy management, can lead to significant energy savings.

So-called “smart cabins” will allow guests to control their own energy usage. Guests would be able to control heating and ventilation through an app and a screen in the cabin, while also seeing how much energy is being used. This will increase guests’ awareness of sustainability.

“We are already testing advanced sensors in these cabins, and in the near future, we will conduct full-scale tests with guests onboard,” Larsson-Fedde said.