CENTCOM launches wave of attacks on Houthi targets

If you thought things had quietened down in the Red Sea, think again. Today, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an incident bearing all the hallmarks of a Houthi attack in which the master of a ship reported multiple explosions in the vicinity of a vessel 70 nautical miles Al Hudaydah, Yemen.

Aircraft from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) support operations against Iran-backed Houthis in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. pic.twitter.com/8Y4yqsAepd — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 12, 2024

No damage was reported, with all crew being safe and well and the vessel proceeding to its next port of call.

Subsequently, U.S. Central Command posted a video showing the launch of multiple aircraft in support of of operations against the Houthis.

The video is undated and does not specify when the strikes took place,

However, on Sunday ABC reported an official as saying “Forces directed by U.S. Central Command “conducted multiple airstrikes on numerous Iran-backed Houthi weapons storage facilities within Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.”

“The targets contained various advanced conventional weapons used to target military and civilian vessels navigating international waters throughout the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” the official said, adding that further details on the strikes would be provided “soon.”