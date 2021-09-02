Fednav orders 10 super-eco lakers

Montreal, Quebec, headquartered Fednav Limited, Canada’s largest dry bulk shipping group, has signed an agreement with Sumisho Marine Co., Ltd. and Oshima Shipbuilding to build ten new ocean-going lakers. The ships will be built at Oshima shipyard in Japan, with the first vessel expected to be delivered in mid-2023.

Fednav says the ships will be its most efficient vessels to date. Their carbon emissions will be 33% less than the vessels they will replace, including a NOx footprint at least 87% smaller. They will be delivered equipped with the latest technology, including Tier III engines and the capability of burning biofuels.

“We are delighted to include these new vessels to our fleet to support the shipping industry and reinforce our commitment to the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway,” said Paul Pathy, President and CEO of Fednav. “These new vessels are aligned with our long-term strategy to invest in our future and support our transition toward more sustainable shipping.”