Ingalls Shipbuilding christens NSC 10

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) christened the Legend-class national security cutter (NSC) Calhoun (WMSL 759) June 4 in a ceremony at the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division.

Calhoun (WMSL 759) is named to honor Charles L. Calhoun, the first master chief petty officer of the U.S. Coast Guard. Calhoun served in the U.S. Navy for three years during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946 as a torpedoman second class. He enlisted in the Coast Guard that same year and held varying positions of leadership over the course of his career.

“Today’s christening is an acknowledgement of an important and valued partnership between our shipyard and the United States Coast Guard,” Ingalls Shipbuilding president Kari Wilkinson said. “We consider it a privilege to build these magnificent ships and as shipbuilders, we are humbled to further Master Chief Calhoun’s legacy.”

The keynote speaker was commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Linda Fagan, who days before had relieved Adm. Karl L. Schultz as commandant to become the U.S. armed forces’ first female service chief.

“I’m super proud of the Ingalls team, I know how much heart and soul goes into building a ship like this,” Fagan said. “These national security cutters are absolutely vital to our national security and economic prosperity. We are a global coast guard, forward deployed — conducting exercises with maritime forces, strengthening security partnerships and maritime governance in critical parts of the world right now.”

Christina Calhoun Zubowicz, ship sponsor and granddaughter of the ship’s namesake, christened the ship by breaking a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow.

“On behalf of the Calhoun family, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation for the tremendous work being done here at Ingalls Shipbuilding,” Zubowicz said. “Rest assured that my grandfather would be admiring this ship with great pride today knowing that his name would continue his life’s work of carrying out Coast Guard missions.”

Ingalls has delivered nine Legend-class national security cutters, and two more are under construction. Calhoun, the 10th national security cutter, is scheduled to be delivered early next year.

NSC characteristics

Number Planned: 11

Length: 418 feet

Beam: 54 feet

Draft: 22 feet 6 inches

Displacement: 4,500 long tons

Maximum Speed: 28 knots

Range: 12,000 nautical miles

Endurance: 60- to 90-day cycles

Crew: 148

Features