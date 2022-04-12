Bollinger books $33.7 million Navy contract

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., is on a roll. Hard on the heels of winning a contract for production of the Navy’s Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vessel (MCM USV) the shipbuilder has landed another sizable Navy contract.

This latest award is a $33,704,757 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the multi-mission dry dock caissons at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY).

The work to be performed by Bollinger provides for two graving dock caissons at PNSY for Dry Dock #1N and Dry Dock #1W. Caisson construction includes steel fabrication, installation of mechanical and electrical systems, and a full testing program of the caissons and its interface with the newly constructed dry dock seats. The contract contains two unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $33,747,000.

Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by September 2025.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-22-C-0010).