Bollinger wins Navy contract with $122.9 million potential

Bollinger Shipyards Lockport LLC, Lockport, La., has been awarded a $13,725,953 Navy contract for the production of the Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vessel (MCM USV), engineering services and other direct costs.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $122,908,682.

Work will be performed in Lockport, La. (65%); Portsmouth, Va. (22%); Atlanta, Ga. (10%); and Orrville, Ohio (3%), and is expected to be completed by April 2023.

If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2027.

The contract was competitively procured with three offers received.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-6305).