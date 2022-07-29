Navy takes delivery of USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205)

The Navy this week accepted delivery of the lead ship of its new class of fleet replenishment oilers, USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205).

T-AO 205’s delivery follows the completion of acceptance trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the ship and to validate requirements.

“USNS John Lewis will provide much needed capability to the fleet as the primary fuel pipeline at sea,” said John Lighthammer, program manager of the Navy’s Auxiliary and Special Mission Shipbuilding Program Office. “This is the first of a 20-ship class providing the sailors and merchant mariners another tool to support at-sea operations.”

Built by the GD NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, Calif., the new John Lewis class T-AOs will be operated by Military Sealift Command to provide diesel fuel and lubricating oil, and small quantities of fresh and frozen provisions, stores, and potable water to Navy ships at sea, and jet fuel for aircraft. The new T-AOs will add capacity to the Navy’s Combat Logistics Force and become the cornerstone of the fuel delivery system.

General characteristics of the John Lewis class include:

Twin shaft propulsion, geared medium speed diesels with PTO generators/PTI,

227.3 meters in length, 32.2 meters beam,

Displacement of 22,513 metric tons,

Speed of 20 knots,

Crew of 99 civilian mariners,

Dry store capacities of 1,530 cubic meters freeze and a chill capacity of 1,646 cubic meters

Landing platform for vertical replenishment can accommodate H-1, H-53, H-60, MV-22, and MSC’s commercial logistics helicopters,

The first in class USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205), was christened in July 2021. Currently under construction at NASSCO are the Harvey Milk (T-AO 206), Earl Warren (T-AO 207), and Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208). The Lucy Stone (T-AO 209) and the Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210) are under contract. Additionally NASSCO was recently awarded contract modifications to procure long-lead-time materials for T-AO 211 and T-AO 212.