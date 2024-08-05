FERRIES 2024: Leading the charge in electrifying Washington State Ferries Written by Heather Ervin









Washington State Ferries (WSF), the largest ferry system in the U.S., is at the forefront of system-wide electrification. This summer, WSF advanced its electrification efforts by inviting shipyards from across the nation to bid on the construction of five new hybrid-electric ferries, each designed to carry 160 vehicles. Notably, the last vessels built out of state for WSF were delivered in 1967.

As WSF’s plans progress, a panel of experts will discuss the project at the 37th Annual Marine Log FERRIES Conference, scheduled for October 29-30 at the Hyatt at Olive 8 in Seattle, Wash.

The panel will provide insights into the electrification initiative, covering:

The rationale and process behind WSF’s electrification efforts, both on the water and shoreside

The shipyard and supplier selection process

The anticipated launch date for the first new ferry, among other details

The panel, moderated by Morgan Fanberg, President of the naval architecture and marine engineering firm Glosten, will feature:

Matt von Ruden , System Electrification Program Administrator, Washington State Ferries

, System Electrification Program Administrator, Washington State Ferries Drew Orvieto , Vice President of Sales – Americas, ABB Marine & Ports

, Vice President of Sales – Americas, ABB Marine & Ports Cassie Bradley , System Engineer, Siemens Energy

, System Engineer, Siemens Energy Will Ayers, Chief Electrical Engineer, Elliott Bay Design Group

ABOUT MARINE LOG’S FERRIES 2024

Drawing heavily on actual operator and owner experiences and feedback, FERRIES 2024 will focus on how ferry owners and operators—both large and small—can learn from ferry success stories and lessons learned to improve their own vessel operations via improved technologies and low-carbon alternatives to increase ridership and maximize business efficiencies.

The program will also explore new ways to meet economic and environmental targets through technological advances, innovative vessel operations, and the latest trends in ferry design.

This year’s program includes four panels focusing on varying topics, including an update on electrifying the Washington State Ferries system, a case study on ferry service expansions, and how operators can leverage technologies in their ferry operations. Other exciting topics include how the Sea Change—the highly anticipated hydrogen fuel cell ferry—recently achieved a Certificate of Inspection from the U.S. Coast Guard; managing “chaos” facing small ferry operators with multiple short daily trips; the necessity of a service contingency plan, with insights from Washington State Ferries; a look at recently delivered ferries, including a new Subchapter T ferry built for Angel Island Tiburon Ferry.

The complete agenda can be found here. For inquiries regarding sponsorships or ways you can connect with FERRIES 2024 attendees, contact David Harkey at dharkey@sbpub.com.