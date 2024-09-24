FERRIES 2024: A look at ferry innovations in Norway

The global ferry industry is rapidly transforming due to advancements in remote and autonomous technology, especially in Norway. As we look to the future, it’s essential to understand the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities within this sector. To help us explore these aspects with a focus on innovative solutions and case studies that are useful to U.S. operators, Markus Laurinen, Growth and Solution Director for Remote and Autonomous at Kongsberg Maritime, will present at Marine Log’s FERRIES 2024 conference on October 29-30 in Seattle.

With extensive expertise in vessel automation, Kongsberg has ferries in service in Norway utilizing the technology that will be highlighted during the presentation. Laurinen will also discuss:

Autocrossing and docking

Collision avoidance advisory and control

Ship-to-shore communication

Remote operation

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Laurinen has 20-plus year experience in the maritime technology and business. He has been actively involved and shaping the remote & autonomous business since 2015, holding various managerial positions in the domain. He holds Master of Science (Engineering) degree.

ABOUT MARINE LOG’S FERRIES 2024

Drawing heavily on actual operator and owner experiences and feedback, FERRIES 2024 will focus on how ferry owners and operators—both large and small—can learn from ferry success stories and lessons learned to improve their own vessel operations via improved technologies and low-carbon alternatives to increase ridership and maximize business efficiencies.

The program will also explore new ways to meet economic and environmental targets through technological advances, green funding, innovative vessel operations, and the latest trends in ferry design.

This year’s program includes four panels focusing on varying topics, including an update on electrifying the Washington State Ferries system, a case study on ferry service expansions, and how operators can leverage technologies in their ferry operations. Other exciting topics include how the Sea Change—the highly anticipated hydrogen fuel cell ferry—recently achieved a Certificate of Inspection from the U.S. Coast Guard; managing “chaos” facing small ferry operators with multiple short daily trips; the necessity of a service contingency plan, with insights from Washington State Ferries; a look at recently delivered ferries, including a new Subchapter T ferry built for Angel Island Tiburon Ferry.

The complete agenda can be found here. For inquiries regarding sponsorships or ways you can connect with FERRIES 2024 attendees, contact David Harkey at dharkey@sbpub.com.