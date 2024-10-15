North Star wins EnBW contract for its new Grampian Kestrel CSOV Written by Nick Blenkey









Aberdeen, Scotland-headquartered North Star has secured its first contract for a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) — its newbuild Vard 4 22 Grampian Kestrel.

The award is North Star’s second from EnBW, and will precede the multi-year minimum charter awarded North Star in February to provide a Vard 407 design SOV for EnBW’s He Dreiht wind farm in the North Sea.

With a total installed output of 960 MW, He Dreiht is set to be connected to the grid by the end of next year. North Star’s Grampian Kestrel will offer essential accommodation and logistics to support the construction and commissioning works in 2025. Following this period, it will lead EnBW’s operations and maintenance activities until the newbuild SOV is delivered in third quarter 2026.

North Star CEO Matthew Gordon said: “Securing this commissioning vessel contract with EnBW highlights our strategic move to broaden our hybrid SOV services aligned to the European renewables market. It also demonstrates our ability to meet the unique demands of large-scale projects like EnBW’s He Dreiht wind farm.”

The CSOV, part of North Star’s growing fleet as it aims to add 40 SOVs by 2040, will be equipped with market leading accessibility to enable commissioning and maintenance operations, and feature the latest hull design optimized for low fuel consumption and resistance, as well as high operability and comfort.

The Grampian Kestrel is the first of two CSOVs under construction for North Star. The Vard 4 22 design has been developed especially for North Star, with new methanol ready hybrid-propulsion solutions and an increased number of single cabins, providing hotel quality accommodation for the technicians working in field.

“The contract gives us the flexibility we need to respond quickly and efficiently to the upcoming challenges during the construction and commissioning of He Dreiht”, said Stefan Umland, EnBW´s construction manager. “The Grampian Kestrel provides us with state-of-the-art accommodation and transport facilities for the technicians deployed within the windfarm.”