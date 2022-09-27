VIDEO: Silver Ships delivers landing craft workboat

Theodore, Ala., headquartered Silver Ships, Inc. has recently delivered a multi-mission Explorer 40 landing craft type workboat to the Suffolk County, New York, Public Works Department

The Suffolk County PWD’s mission is responsible for overseeing all county properties and projects while maintaining safe public navigation, including waterways, bridges, docks, marinas, sewerage systems and more. The custom-built Explorer workboat’s primary purpose is to transport heavy machinery and equipment to support the department’s activities.

The 40-foot long, 14-foot beam landing craft vessel is powered by triple 250 HP Honda outboard motors and is fitted with a Vetus 8 HP bow thruster that allows the front of the boat to move sideways which helps facilitate maneuvering and docking in close quarters.

The Explorer 40 workboat operates with a 12-volt direct current electrically actuated bow door that is connected to a stainless-steel braided cable routed through a series of pulleys.

The boat has a deadweight capacity of up to 10 tons and, in addition to transporting heavy equipment to remote and hard to reach areas, is equipped with a Maxilift hydraulic knuckle boom crane to support additional material handling requirements.

The vessel features an enclosed cabin and has a bow door that raises and lowers, allowing crew to land vehicles on shore. This bow door makes for a quick transition from water to land, enabling more versatile operations.

“Silver Ships is committed to finding solutions that will help our customers achieve their operations and long-term goals,” said Dave Hunt, business development manager at Silver Ships. “Our team designed and built the Explorer 40 landing craft for the Suffolk County Public Works Department to best equip their staff in day-to-day operations on the water.”