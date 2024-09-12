U.K.’s FSS support ships to have MAN naval equipment package Written by Nick Blenkey









The three Fleet Solid Support ships (FSS) ordered for the U.K.’s Royal Fleet Auxiliary will feature an extensive range of MAN Energy Solutions equioment.

The main task of the advanced FSS ships will be the underway replenishment of dry stores for Royal Navy vessels. Their capabilities foresee global operations for logistics support and operation support – including anti-piracy and counter terrorism missions. The contract to deliver the vessels was awarded last year to Team Resolute, comprising BMT, Harland & Wolff and Navantia U.K., which had earlier been selected as preferred bidders.

In 2023, the U.K. Ministry of Defence awarded Team Resolute – comprising Navantia UK, Harland & Wolff and BMT – the contract to deliver three Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships to the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. With Navantia UK as prime contractor, BMT Group is providing its expertise in advanced naval design, while Harland & Wolff and Navantia will build the vessels. The majority of the hull blocks will be built in Harland & Wolff shipyards, with the integration, test and trials and delivery taking place at its iconic Belfast facility.

Image: MAN Energy Solutions

MAN Energy Solutions will provide twelve V32/44CR propulsion engines, six L32/44CR generator sets, MAN SCR (selective catalytic reduction) systems for each engine and three twin-screw Alpha CP propellers and plant auxiliaries. A further reduction of the vessels’ CO2 emissions is a possible option through a later retrofit of the 32/44CR engines to operate on green methanol.

The naval package from MAN Energy Solutions will contribute to some key requirements of the FSS ships, including shock resistance, cyber security, NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical) protection, integrated logistic support (ILS), efficiency, low-emissions, and reliability.

“Navantia UK and our partners in Team Resolute for the FSS program are proud to partner MAN in order to provide world class propulsion technology for the FSS vessels,” said José Luis Viguera, FSS liaison program manager at Navantia UK, a subsidiary of Spanish company Navantia, created to work with U.K. industrial partners in shipbuilding and offshore wind energy projects.

Andreas Junginger, head of sales, Navy at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “Navantia is a highly reputable and important partner for navies around the world and we are proud to be chosen to participate in this significant FSS program for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. This high-end naval application marks another milestone for our increasingly important navy business and we are looking forward to further developing our successful cooperation.”