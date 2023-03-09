Steerprop strengthens its Arctic market expertise

Finnish based propulsion system specialist Steerprop — whose credentials include delivering solutions for every third icebreaker in operation around the world — has appointed Tom Ekegren as its Arctic segment director. It says the appointment further strengthens its expertise in the Arctic market and enhancesits resolve to bring the best possible solutions and support to its customers in this segment.

Ekegren, a master mariner and with an executive MBA, comes to Steerprop from icebreaker owner and operator Arctia Ltd. where he has held various top management roles since 2016, the most recent being the position of global chartering sales and operations manager. He is a seasoned professional in icebreaking, Arctic, and offshore multi-purpose operations, bringing more than 25 years of experience to Steerprop’s already strong team of Arctic experts.

In his new role at Steerprop, Ekegren will be responsible for developing the sales and lifecycle solutions of Steerprop’s Arctic market business area.

“Tom’s background in operating and managing icebreakers brings a unique experience that will help us at Steerprop to further develop our solutions. With his expertise, our ability to resolve the present and future demands of icebreaker operations will be considerably enhanced,” says Juho Rekola, Steerprop’s director, sales and project management. “As we are growing and expanding our organization, further strengthening our expertise in the Arctic segment, we are excited to welcome Tom on board. We are looking forward to the valuable contribution he will bring to our team.”

”My background has given me the shipowner’s perspective on icebreaking operations in the Arctic, and I’m excited to be able to share this understanding with the Steerprop team while further developing Steerprop’s solutions to serve the customers in the best possible way,” says Ekegren.