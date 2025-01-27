MSC Cruises signs long-term agreement with Port Canaveral

The world’s third largest cruise line, MSC Cruises, is to expand its operations at the world’s second busiest cruise port, Port Canaveral, Fla. A recent agreement with Canaveral Port Authority includes the deployment of the fourth 215,000-ton MSC Cruises World Class ship in the 2027-28 cruise season, the latest brand-new ship to call Central Florida home.

In addition, MSC Grandiosa will offer year-round seven-night Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral beginning in Winter 2026-2027, building upon previously announced plans to deploy the ship at Port Canaveral for an inaugural season during Winter 2025-2026. MSC Seashore will continue to offer its popular year-round three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas and Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

“We are excited to have MSC Cruises expand their presence at Port Canaveral with the arrival of MSC Grandiosa and the deployment of their fourth World Class ship to homeport with us,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “The addition of these exceptional ships to our homeported fleet will add even more sailing options from Central Florida and reaffirm the cruise industry’s confidence in our ability to consistently deliver a world-class guest experience.”

“Our commitment to Port Canaveral is stronger than ever, thanks to the incredible support from our partners there and the growing demand from our guests who love the port’s convenient location,” said Lynn Torrent, EVP and CCO at MSC Cruises USA. “Having ships dedicated to offering both short and seven-night cruises year-round will ensure we have the right options available no matter when someone wants to sail. We’re especially excited to bring a World Class ship to Port Canaveral, continuing our long-standing pledge to deploy our most modern and innovative ships in the Caribbean market.”

The as-yet-unnamed World-Class ship will build upon the platform launched with MSC World Europa in 2022 and will feature an array of amenities, including 19 dining venues; 18 bars and lounges; The Harbour, an all-new outdoor venue for families featuring the Cliffhanger over-water swing ride, a ropes course, a water park, a playground, and more; the open-air World Promenade, featuring shopping and dining experiences and one of the longest dry slides at sea; the three-level World Galleria, bustling with activity and lined with bars, shops and restaurants; and the largest MSC Yacht Club in the Caribbean, catering to travelers seeking luxury and exclusivity.