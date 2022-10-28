GTT gains Bureau Veritas AiP for a new LNG carrier concept Written by Nick Blenkey









Bureau Veritas has given LNG containment specialist GTT an Approval in Principle for a new LNG carrier concept based on a three cargo tanks arrangement.

Developed by GTT to reduce the amount of equipment and complexity while maintaining the same cargo capacity and safety, the new LNG carrier design features a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, but based on a three cargo tanks arrangement instead of the four in a conventional design.

New LNG carrier concept

The advantages of claimed for the design are a reduction of boil-off gas (BOG) and cost optimizations in both CAPEX and OPEX. The concept is designed to utilize either GTT’s Mark III or its NO96 technologies.

The effect of an increase in tank length has been investigated by GTT in order to address the specific challenges of this new concept (which involves increasing the length of the cargo tank by up to 55%).

To support and better understand the sloshing pressures caused by the liquid motion inside the tank, BV has developed specific tools that can now be leveraged for other large tanks.

Ulrik (Dan) Frorup, chief commercial director at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore commented: “Collaborating with GTT to develop this innovative design has been truly interesting as it has direct benefits for our clients. Class is here to address risks and opportunities.”

“We highly appreciate the collaboration with BV to obtain this AiP for a three-tank LNG carrier concept,” said Jean-Baptiste Boutillier, vice-president development, innovation, technical strategy at GTT. “Over the years, GTT continues to improve the application of its technologies in order to provide its customers ever more efficient and optimal solutions. We hope to see this concept become the standard in the near future.”