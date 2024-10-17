GAO: Actions needed on U.S. Army watercraft fleet

A report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) says that actions are needed to optimize the “small but critical” fleet of U.S. Army watercraft.

The U.S. Army’s watercraft fleet is responsible for moving supplies, equipment, and personnel in deep ocean water, shallow coastal waters, inland waterways, and rivers. However, says GAO, the Army’s ability to meet its mission requirements with its fleet of 70 watercraft is limited.

Army policy establishes a fully mission capable goal of 90% for ground equipment, including watercraft. Fully mission capable means that watercraft are ready and available to perform their missions. However, the fully mission capable rate for watercraft has steadily declined, from 75% in 2020 to less than 40% thus far in 2024.

Low mission capable rates hinder the ability to meet mission requirements and operational readiness; availability of vessels in the fleet, and ability to conduct training for watercraft personnel.

The Army is drafting a revised watercraft modernization strategy to outline future end states for Army watercraft by 2030 and 2040. However, until the strategy is finalized, says GAO, it remains unclear whether it will include any mitigation plans to address the current challenges, risks, and gaps affecting the watercraft fleet. Developing a mitigation plan to address challenges will enhance the Army’s ability to meet current and near-term mission requirements. In addition, by assessing the costs and benefits of potential options to improve the Army’s ability to meet mission requirements, the Army will be able to make better decisions on what actions to implement.

Moreover, says GAO, the Army has struggled to address a series of longstanding maintenance challenges with its watercraft fleet. Using handwritten systems to manage maintenance has adversely affected the fleet’s readiness. For example, as of May 2024, one vessel had been out of service for over 5 years. Army officials reported several factors contributing to significant delays, including maintenance work.

In February 2024, the Army established the Army Watercraft Enterprise Executive Board. The Board has taken steps to provide oversight and coordination of Army-wide watercraft activities. By developing and issuing a governance framework that reflects all leading practices of effective governance, the Army will be better positioned to develop integrated strategies to respond to persistent maintenance challenges.

GAO is making four recommendations to the Army, including that it develops a mitigation plan to meet current and near-term requirements, and ensures the Watercraft Board develops a framework that reflects leading practices for effective governance. The Army concurred with all four of GAO’s recommendations.