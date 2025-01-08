EPA approves most of controversial CARB rule waiver request Written by Nick Blenkey









Will the California Air Resources Board’s controversial Commercial Harbor Craft Rule lead to the building of more cutting edge zero-emission vessels, or will it create hazardous conditions on existing vessels retrofitted to meet its requirements? Either way, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has now approved the majority of CARB’s waiver request for the rule, including most of the zero-emission requirements.

This regulation “paves the way for zero-emissions harbor craft such as ferries, tugboats and workboats, says Pacific Environment, adding that the rule “will significantly improve the air Californians living by the ports breathe and is yet another action by the state of California to address toxic emissions at the ports.”

“The impacts of toxic emissions from harbor craft are felt along the coasts of California,” said Teresa Bui, climate policy director, Pacific Environment. “We applaud EPA for approving the majority of the waiver so that the California Air Resources Board can get to work and improve air quality for millions of California residents. Ending the use of fossil fuels in ships and moving towards zero-emissions shipping by 2040 is urgent given the impacts of climate change and the health of our portside neighbors. This rule has spurred innovation and we are already seeing the regulation become reality.”

“EPA’s decision to approve the bulk of California’s commercial harbor craft standard will give urgently needed relief to portside communities who breathe in dirty diesel pollution from tugboats, ferries, and other harbor vessels,” said Regina Hsu, senior attorney on Earthjustice’s Right To Zero campaign. “This standard will gradually shift these boats to zero-emissions over the coming years. Now, other states with ports should take a keen look at this life-saving rule and consider adopting it to protect their own residents.”

Whatever the evironmental benefits, many vessel owners and operators are not likely to be happy with this latest development. They have long been opposed to many of its requirements, particularly those related to diesel particulate filters (DPF).

In its coverage of the story, Politico notes that the U.S. EPA approval “comes less than two weeks before President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised to dismantle California’s electric vehicle policies, takes office.”

Be all that may, some owners have already ordered vessels that will be fully compliant with the CARB regulation including Saltchuk, which has four fully CARB-compliant escort tugs under construction at Eastern Shipbuilding Group. And Pacific Environment notes that “thanks to CARB’s harbor craft regulation, in June, Crowley, ABB Marine, CARB Board Member Diande Takvorian, and others christened the first fully electric tugboat in the U.S. at the Port of San Diego.”