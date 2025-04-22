Damen partners with ICDAS to build tug in Turkey Written by Nick Blenkey









Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Turkey’s ICDAS Group covering the construction of an ASD Tug 2813 in Turkey. Back in 2002, Damen Shipyards in Galati, Romania, built two tugs for the Turkish company and, since then, the two parties have maintained a good relationship, leading to this latest contract.

The vessel will be constructed under a Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC) agreement that will see Damen provide ICDAS with a vessel design and license package, enabling the company to construct the tug at its own shipyard in Çanakkale. ICDAS will operate the tug at its own ports on the Sea of Marmara.

ICDAS, like Damen, is a family-owned company. It was founded in the 1880s and is the largest private steel producer in Turkey and a leader in shipbuilding. In addition to these sectors, ICDAS operates in industrIies including energy, logistics, port operations and more.

ICDASchose to construct a Damen designed tug based on its proven performance and the efficiency of building a vessel for which engineering is already completed. With DTC, Damen provides tailored support for the local construction of its designs. Since the beginnings of DTC in 1977, some 1,500 vessels have been constructed at yards all over the world, including in remote and inland locations.

The ASD Tug 2813 is part of Damen’s Compact Tugs range, designed for modern port operation with vessels being both compact and powerful. The ASD Tug 2813 is designed with a focus on both safety and efficiency. The highly maneuverable vessel is 27.59 meters long and, with its wide beam of 12.93 meters, offers considerable stability. The vessel is able to deliver 83 tonnes bollard pull ahead and up to 80 tonnes astern.