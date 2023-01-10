Blue Sky Maritime Coalition expands leadership team

The Houston-headquartered Blue Sky Maritime Coalition (BSMC) has appointed Jennifer States to serve as vice president and chief strategy officer.

States has 20 years of industry experience in renewable energy and clean technology, non-profit, government and research environments. She most recently served as vice president for projects and strategy at Washington Maritime Blue, a cluster organization for maritime innovation and sustainability. She has also been an active member of BSMC since its inception, serving on its board of directors as government relations director and as the policy workstream lead.

“We are excited to expand our Blue Sky team by adding Jennifer and her wealth of experience in maritime decarbonization and sustainability,” said BSMC president and CEO David Cummins. “Jennifer is a strong leader and comes at a pivotal time for Blue Sky as we continue to bring North American maritime stakeholders together to accelerate the transition of waterborne transportation in the U.S. and Canada toward net-zero greenhouse gas emissions

“I’m thrilled to start this new chapter with Blue Sky Maritime Coalition,” said States. “I look forward to the opportunity to focus on maritime decarbonization efforts across the U.S. and Canada. Having been involved since the initial formation of both Washington Maritime Blue and Blue Sky Maritime Coalition, I know that the collaborative model is critical to accelerating innovations to reduce emissions. The cooperation between these organizations and with our members is critical to the progress that can be made, only by working together across our value chains.”