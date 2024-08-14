Hydrex team completes double underwater stern tube seal repair

Underwater repair specialist Hydrex reports that, earlier this year, its diver/technician teams carried out a double underwater stern tube seal repair on a RO/RO ship berthed in the Port of Burnie, Tasmania. The ship was leaking oil, making an on-site repair necessary.

Using two Hydrex flexible mobdocks simultaneously the team was able to carry out the entire operation on-site and underwater, saving the owner an expensive and time-consuming trip to a dry dock.

After arriving on-site, the diving team first set up a monitoring station next to the vessel. The operation then started with a thorough underwater inspection of the stern tube seal assemblies.

Hydrex diver taking shaft readings.

After the inspection, the divers cleaned the assemblies and installed both flexible mobdocks. By doing this they created a dry underwater environment so that they could work in dry dock like conditions.

The exact same procedure was followed on both stern tube seal assemblies. The split ring was first disconnected and brought to the surface to be cleaned. After cleaning the entire assembly, the divers removed the first seal and replaced it with a new one which was then bonded. This was done in cooperation with the supervising OEM technician. The procedure was repeated with the other three seals.

Assembly after replacement of the stern tube seals.

The successful double underwater stern tube seal repair operation was concluded with leakage tests, the removal of the flexible mobdocks and the reinstallation of the rope guards.

Despite the remote location of the RO/RO vessel, says Hydrex, its technical department was able to make all practical logistic arrangements and organize a mobilization of the equipment very swiftly. In the recent past, the company has carried out several operations in Australia. On several occasions it has mobilized to the same location for work on this ship and its sister vessel, so the customer knew that Hydrex could perform the operation quickly, safely and to the highest quality standards

Taking advantage of flexible mobdocks and years of experience Hydrex carried out the repair while the ship stayed afloat.

Because all the required material was ready to be transported at all times, no time was lost making preparations.