Hunter Group inks CCS development with DNV

Hunter Group ASA, the Oslo-listed investment company that successfully constructed, owned and operated eight very large crude carriers until it sold the last of them last year, is now setting its sights on opportunities in carbon capture and storage (CCS).

“In order for the world to get to net zero emissions, CCS will play a key role,” says Hunter. “A large portion of the captured CO2 will involve seaborne transportation, which will require a substantial number of large CO2 carriers.”

Hunter has now entered into a joint cooperation agreement with DNV for the development of a low pressure mid-stream shipping solution for CCS . The parties have agreed to work together to develop a 40-70K cubic meter liquified CO2 carrier with 20-30K cubic meter feeder vessels with the aim of meeting defined targets towards a sustainable CCS shipping solution to be operated on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and European waters.

Both technological and operational measures will be assessed, as well as hull and cargo tank designs.

Alternative fuels such as ammonia, methanol, fuel cells and CO2 abatement technologies will also be evaluated as part of this project, says Hunter Group.