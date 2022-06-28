AEU Safety Awards winners announced

The American Equity Underwriters, Inc. (AEU) has announced the winners of the 2021 AEU Safety Awards.

AEU is the program administrator for American Longshore Mutual Association (ALMA), a group self-insurance fund providing USL&H coverage under the United States Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act. It presents the awards each year to the best-performing ALMA members nationwide.

“For a company to display a strong commitment to safety, it takes a concerted effort by all levels of the organization,” said Adele Hapworth, CEO of AEU. “AEU is excited to recognize each of these companies’ safety programs. It is an indicator that their entire organization is on the right path to keeping employees safe, healthy and productive.”

Eligibility for the awards is based on the frequency and severity of workers’ compensation accidents for the prior calendar year, as well as safety-related metrics determined by AEU’s loss control team.

2021 AEU SAFETY AWARD WINNERS: