SC Ports handles record cargo at Inland Port Greer

The South Carolina Ports Authority (SC Ports) says that its rail-served inland ports are speeding goods to market, with Inland Port Greer handling more cargo than ever before in October.

Inland Port Greer loaded and unloaded 17,000 containers in the month, which is a 42% increase from last October. Inland Port Dillon also had a strong month, handling 3,148 containers in October, up 31% from last year.

South Carolina’s two rail-served inland ports provide quick access to inland markets, ensuring goods efficiently flow to and from the Port of Charleston.

SC Ports is currently expanding Inland Port Greer to double its cargo capacity and increase rail capabilities.

“The bustling logistics hub moves cargo 24/7 for many advanced manufacturers, tire producers, apparel companies and major retailers,” said SC Ports president and CEO Barbara Melvin. “This growth demanded an expansion to meet our customers’ needs.”

The new, rail-served Navy Base Intermodal Facility, which is currently under construction in North Charleston, will feed more cargo to the inland ports. Both CSX and Norfolk Southern will serve this near-port intermodal yard when it opens in 2025.

“As companies expand their operations and invest in new facilities in South Carolina and throughout the Southeast, SC Ports is investing in critical port infrastructure to support this growth,” Melvin said.

While its inland ports may be bustling, overall SC Ports container volume reflected market trends with SC Ports handling 235,006 TEUs and 129,171 pier containers in October. Container volumes are down about 9% year-over-year, with empty volumes driving the decline. Loaded import and export TEUs were down 1%, while empty TEUs were down 27%.

SC Ports handled 16,209 vehicles in October, down nearly 10% year-over-year, but up 9% fiscal-year-to-date with 79,116 vehicles handled since July. SC Ports accommodated 27,209 cruise passengers in October, up 11% year-over-year.

Although the trends of a tempered global economy and overstocking continue, October showed a little relief with loaded TEUs near October 2022 highs.

On an optimistic note, SC Ports celebrated its highest monthly container volume ever at Wando Welch Terminal with 116,745 pier containers in October, surpassing the terminal’s previous record set in March 2021.

“The Southeast continues to be a thriving market where people and businesses want to locate,” SC Ports’ chief commercial officer Byron Miller said. “South Carolina Ports is well-positioned through strategic investments to support this growth. We are a powerful alternative gateway on the U.S. East Coast for shippers wanting a reliable supply chain partner and access to a booming market.”