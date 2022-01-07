The Shearer Group naval architecture firm promotes two

Houston-based naval architecture and marine engineering firm The Shearer Group Inc. (TSGI) reports that it has promoted two members its team.

JOSHUA SEBASTIAN

Joshua S. Sebastian, P.E., a 13-year veteran of the firm, has been promoted to the position of vice president – operations following eight years as TSGI’s engineering manager.

A registered Professional Engineer in Connecticut, Texas, and Washington, Sebastian will be responsible for all business aspects of TSGI while still utilizing his 23 years of broad maritime industry experience to assist TSGI in continuing to provide engineering services to its clients.

HARRISON BRANN

Harrison C. Brann, P.E., a seven-year veteran of the firm as a senior naval architect, has been promoted to engineering manager following his years of successful project management experience and after receiving his Master of Business degree from Rice University in 2021.

A registered Professional Engineer in the state of Texas, Brann will be responsible for managing TSGI’s engineering team. Harrison has assisted in many TSGI projects including towboat designs, dry docks, LNG conversions, hybrid vessel designs, tank barges, marine construction equipment and dredges.