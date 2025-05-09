Ingram Marine christens two towboats

On May 6, Ingram Marine Group, Nashville, Tenn., held a special christening ceremony in Paducah, Ky., for the M/V Len O’Connor and M/V Jerry W. Long.

The M/V Len O’Connor is named after Ingram’s director of fleet operations. O’Connor began his career in the river industry in 1985 as a laborer, welder and crane operator, working under the guidance of his father. He joined Midland Enterprises in 1992 as a tanker person and became part of Ingram Barge Company following its acquisition of Midland in 2002. O’Connor and his wife, Courtney, enjoy a vibrant family life with their children, Lenzi and Ian Householder, Austin O’Connor, Libby Cogdill, Brandon and Taylor O’Connor, and Addi Aters, and three grandchildren. His legacy continues as his son, Brandon, now serves as a pilot aboard the M/V Len O’Connor.

Courtney O’Connor smashes the ceremonial bottle of champagne during the christening of the M/V Len O’Connor. (Credit: Ingram)

The M/V Jerry Long is named after Ingram’s director of engineering projects. Long joined Ingram in September of 1990 as an inexperienced deckhand aboard the M/V Eileen Bigelow. He advanced through the ranks to become a tanker person, chief engineer and now oversees major engineering initiatives, including engine overhauls, gear systems, vessel repowers and cabin refurbishments. Long and his wife, Chastity, have three daughters, Kayla, Madison and Ava, and two grandchildren, Layah and Laithan.

“It’s not uncommon to see Len out in the field with gloves on and life vest secured, working alongside his team and leading by example,” said Orrin Ingram, chairman of Ingram Marine Group and CEO of Ingram Industries. “Both Len and Jerry are dedicated stewards of the river, and we are deeply grateful for their leadership.”

“Since transitioning shoreside in 2007, Jerry’s unmatched work ethic and technical precision have made him a prime example of ‘The Ingram Way’ in action,” added John Roberts, CEO of Ingram Marine Group. “Jerry and Len are true leaders who have shaped the culture, performance and future of Ingram Marine Group.”

The M/V Len O’Connor is Ingram’s ninth new-build vessel built as part of a series of ten ordered by Ingram Marine Group and is a four-deck, USCG Subchapter M-compliant towboat designed by Ingram Marine Group, Main Iron Works and Ashraf Degedy, PE.

The 69- by 30-foot design is outfitted with twin Caterpillar Marine Tier 3 diesel engines and Reintjes gearboxes, John Deere generators and Michigan propellers. The live-aboard capable vessel features a 33’ eye level and has capacities of 12,000 gallons of fuel and 4,600 gallons of potable water.

The M/V Jerry W. Long is a 6,800-horsepower, twin-screw towboat. Measuring 166- by 42-feet, the vessel is powered by GM 16-645F diesel engines and became part of Ingram’s fleet following the Midland Enterprises acquisition in 2002.

