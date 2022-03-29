Crescent Marine welcomes M/V Captain Walter towboat

The 1,200 hp. M/V Captain Walter towboat was christened February 19 at Eymard Marine Construction & Repair, where it was built, in Harvey, La.

Inside the wheelhouse of the M/V Captain Walter. (Credit: Crescent Marine Towing)

The Entech-designed vessel was built for Harvey-based Crescent Marine Towing for work at the Cargill grain elevator in Westwego, La.

The 60- by 26-foot vessel has a depth of 9 feet, 6 inches is named for Capt. Walter O’Connor, who worked for Crescent Marine for more than 30 years.

The towboat has two Caterpillar C18 Tier III engines (for a total horsepower of 1,200) and Twin Disc MGX 5170 DC 5.95:1 reduction gears. HydraForce provided its steering system. Wheelhouse Electronics supplied the electronics package, and its air systems and throttles are from C&W Air.

Crescent Marine Towing is a family owned and operated company that has provided barge towing services for nearly 40 years.