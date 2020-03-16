Maritime Partners takes delivery of new towboat

The Steiner Construction shipyard in Bayou La Batre, Ala. recently delivered the M/V Darrell Hiatt, the first in a series of seven subchapter M compliant towboats that it is building for Metairie, La., headquartered Maritime Partners LLC, which specializes in providing financing solutions in the Jones Act market that include owning and chartering out vessels.

Named for Maritime Partners cofounder and Chief Operations Officer Darrell Hiatt, the boat has been built to a Farrell & Norton Naval Architects design and measures 88 feet long by 34 feet beam. It has a molded depth of 10 feet 6 inches and wheelhouse eye level height is 34 feet 6 inches.

Power is provided by twin EPA Tier III compliant Mitsubishi S12R main engines supplied by Laborde Products Inc. and delivering a total of 2,520 hp. They drive the vessel’s Sound Propeller Services provided propellers via Twin Disc 5600 reduction gears with a 6.04:1 ratio from Sewart Supply. Shafting is by J&S Machine.

Ship service power is provided by twin John Deere 4045 99 kW generators from Kennedy Engines.

The steering system is of Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics supply.

The vessel has a fleet deck forward for advanced visibility from the wheel house, which is equipped with Furuno navigation equipment.

Deck equipment includes two 40-ton electric winches by Wintech. Fendering is by Schuyler.

Accommodations include two double berth staterooms and an upper deck captain’s stateroom.