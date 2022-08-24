Schottel introduces new DP-optimized rudder propeller for offshore wind

Propulsion system specialist Schottel, Spay, Germany, has introduced a new rudder propeller optimized for DP (dynamic positioning) use.

Meeting the growing requirements for W2W (walk-to-work) vessels to operate efficiently and reliably, the new SRP-D is a further improved rudder propeller variant for highly demanding DP operations by service operation vessels.

“With the SRP-D, we have significantly increased the DP performance of our rudder propellers, resulting in a product that meets the requirements of today’s offshore wind industry even better,” says Manfred Heer, vice president-technology at Schottel. “Based on the proven principle of the Schottel RudderPropeller, a cost-efficient yet powerful solution has been developed that greatly improves the positional accuracy of the vessel for the special DP requirements of these applications. For customers, this means a significant increase in safety and possible operating times on offshore structures, especially in difficult weather conditions.”

In developing the SRP-D, extensive CFD simulations and calculations were taken into account.

The new SRP-D variants are characterized, above all, by reduced propeller acceleration/deceleration times. In combination with a high-speed azimuth steering system with reinforced gear components, the SRP-D enables faster thrust allocation than conventional rudder propellers. With shorter response times, it is possible to react faster and in a more targeted manner to external forces from wind, weather and currents, thus achieving a higher positional accuracy of the vessel. At the same time, fuel consumption is reduced.

In addition, the SRP-D has an extremely low profile, vertically integrated LE-Drive and an additional 8-degree tilt of the lower gearbox.

Despite its integrated design, the LE-Drive allows a free choice of motor for vessels with an electric, ideally battery-supported, energy supply. Due to its compact design, the LE-Drive opens up more freedom in vessel design.

The SRP-D is optionally also available with the drive train in Z-configuration.

Thanks to an additional lower gearbox downward tilt of eight degrees, the interaction between propulsion unit and hull as well as the propeller flow interaction are reduced. This results in increased thrust efficiency in DP operation and minimizes “forbidden zones.”

Schottel propulsion systems hav been installed in over 600 offshore vessels with recent offshore wind sector references including the recently delivered service operation vessels, such as the Louis Dreyfus Amateurs Wind of Hope and the Bibby WaveMaster Horizon, and the installation vessels Voltaire and Les Alizés which are currently being built for Jan De Nul.