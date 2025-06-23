Op-Ed: Why ship retrofit strategies need a rethink

By Matteo Di Maio, Co-founder and Director of Bluestone Group

As decarbonization deadlines close in, shipowners are under unprecedented pressure to retrofit and upgrade their fleets while minimizing off-hire. Yet the technical services models many still rely on, built around planned yard stays and standardized approaches, were not designed for this level of complexity and commercial pressure.

The industry is overdue for a shift in mindset. Retrofitting a vessel shouldn’t be seen as a static, one-off intervention, but as part of a continuous operational strategy. This is especially critical now that retrofits aren’t just nice-to-haves, they are regulatory obligations.

With global frameworks like FuelEU Maritime, the IMO’s carbon levy, and the expanding EU ETS placing hard compliance dates on energy efficiency, the industry is now operating on a fixed clock. But as timelines compress, capacity doesn’t scale to match. According to Lloyd’s Register data, shipyard availability is already falling short of demand, and retrofit bottlenecks are set to worsen over the next five years.

This situation creates an opportunity, and a necessity, to think differently. The industry must now expect more from its engineering partners—calling on them to execute retrofits not only in drydock, but also on voyage, at anchorage, or during time-limited port calls, particularly for vessels where off-hire time comes at a steep operational cost. This includes cruise ships, offshore support vessels, LNG carriers, cable layers and other high-demand assets that operate on tight schedules with minimal margin for downtime.

To make this possible, engineering providers must take on a greater share of the preparation and integration before installation begins—from feasibility studies and laser scanning, to prefabrication, planning, and supply chain coordination. This strategic approach ensures that when the time comes to install, the process is faster, safer, and far less disruptive. This isn’t about replacing the shipyard, but rather relieving pressure from it.

Over the past five years, Bluestone has delivered over 1,000 retrofits globally. These have included several scrubber and ballast water treatment system integrations, large-scale HVAC chiller replacements (with 30-45-tonne units installed in under 72 hours), and more recently, multi-vessel air lubrication system installations – with dry elements completed on-voyage where possible to reduce the need for extended yard stays. Each project adds to a growing knowledge base that informs faster, leaner, and smarter execution.

One of the most powerful lessons from these projects is the value of a lifecycle perspective. Retrofitting is no longer just about solving a technical problem; it’s about preserving commercial agility. Shipowners now face a market where the cost of delay is measured not only in dollars, but in lost charter opportunities, increased fuel costs, or non-compliance fines. That makes execution planning as critical as engineering.

Consider a recent project we completed for a major cruise operator, which saw us install air lubrication systems across multiple vessels. In one case, we delivered over 21,000 man-hours of work across three countries, routing more than 8,000 meters of cable and 400 meters of pipe—all while maintaining coordination between onboard work teams and drydock activities. Elsewhere, we supported a retrofit of advanced wastewater systems onboard a 113,000 GT cruise ship, converting freshwater tanks into treatment bioreactors while navigating a confined, operating engine room.

This kind of complexity is no longer the exception, it’s becoming the rule. And it’s where agile, technically experienced retrofit partners make the difference. Shipowners increasingly need support beyond installation: advisory on selecting the right systems, modelling ROI across fleet types, and ensuring consistent execution globally.

This final point is crucial. Many operators now manage vessels spread across continents. Traditional yard-based models make it difficult to standardize retrofits across fleets, particularly when vessels are drydocked in different regions, under different project teams. Bluestone’s strength lies in its ability to provide global continuity. Whether in Italy, Singapore, or the Gulf of Mexico, our clients can expect the same level of engineering precision, safety, and reporting rigor.

Looking ahead, the demands will only increase. New fuel-readiness retrofits will require more than plumbing and cabling; they’ll demand integrated, multi-system modifications with minimal margin for error. Digital tools will help, but technical know-how and global execution capacity will remain non-negotiable.

The challenge for engineering companies is clear: enable vessel owners to retrofit smarter, faster, and with less disruption—so they can stay compliant, competitive, and operational, even as the industry transforms beneath them.

The maritime industry is no longer in a place where retrofits can be delayed until conditions are convenient. The reality is that technical upgrades must now happen in parallel with operations. That means shipowners need partners who don’t just understand engineering, but understand what it means to retrofit at sea, at speed, and at scale.