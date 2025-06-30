Sean Kline named new CSA president and CEO

The Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA) has promoted Sean Kline to CEO and president, succeeding Kathy Metcalf, who steps into the role of president emeritus.

Kline served seven years on the CSA’s Board of directors before joining as Director of Maritime Affairs in 2014. He will take over as president and CEO on July 1, 2025.

“Sean has been a steadfast leader and an influential voice in maritime policy for years,” said Garrett Huffman, CSA’s chairman of the board and vice president, marine operations for Motiva. “His industry knowledge, regulatory insight, and experience with industry stakeholders makes him the best choice to take the helm as Kathy shifts into her new role. The CSA board and I have every confidence in his vision and steady hand to guide the organization into its next chapter.”

Prior to joining CSA, Kline held a series of senior shore-side positions in the maritime industry. He served as director of marine safety and standards at Maersk Line, Limited; manager of security and audits for the Liberian Registry; and regulatory development manager with the U.S. Coast Guard.

A graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y, his career began at sea as a deck officer, gaining firsthand experience aboard commercial vessels worldwide.

Kathy Metcalf has been president and CEO of CSA since 2015, having previously served as the organization’s director, maritime Affairs for 17 years. As president emeritus, she will work with CSA members on technical and regulatory issues.

In addition to his executive responsibilities at CSA, Kline has contributed to maritime safety and regulatory advancement in various advisory roles. Kline participates and collaborates with regulatory and oversight organizations including the U.S. Congress, White House, federal and state agencies, as well as international bodies and expert groups that shape international guidelines, including maritime security, cybersecurity, safety and labor.