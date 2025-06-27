Hornblower names Ed Quinn president of its ferry and concession division Written by Nick Blenkey









Hornblower Group has named Ed Quinn, a 1998 graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y., as its president of ferry and concession. In this role, Quinn will oversee brands, including Statue City Cruises, Alcatraz City Cruises, and Niagara City Cruises, as well as Hornblower’s ferry and transport businesses. Hornblower says that he will lead continued transformation with a strong focus on safety, service excellence, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation.

“Ed brings an impressive background in transportation, operations, and commercial strategy, making him the ideal leader to take our ferry and concession division to the next level,” said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Hornblower Group. “His proven track record in driving performance, managing complex operations, and leading strategic growth initiatives will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and enhance the experiences we offer our guests.”

Quinn comes to Hornblower with two decades of executive leadership experience in the transportation and manufacturing sectors. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of R.J. Corman Railroad Group, a privately held company with 10 business units operating in 25 states. During his tenure, Quinn led significant improvements in the safety culture and operational excellence, while driving enterprise growth through a combination of organic and M&A initiatives.

Prior to R.J. Corman, Quinn was vice president at Big Ass Fans, where he spearheaded revenue growth initiatives, launched business analytics and innovation teams, and led strategy across sales and marketing functions.

His earlier roles included overseeing strategic contracts, emergency services, and logistics operations in multiple leadership positions at R.J. Corman from 2004 to 2011.

“I’m honored to join Hornblower Group at such an exciting time,” Quinn said. “This company has an unmatched legacy in delivering world-class experiences on the water, and I look forward to working alongside the team to build on that legacy, driving innovation, strengthening our operations, and delivering extraordinary service to our guests and communities.”

Quinn holds a degree in marine transportation from Kings Point and has served as a lieutenant in both the U.S. Naval Reserve and Merchant Marine Reserve.