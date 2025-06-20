Op-Ed: Overcoming shipping’s complexity challenge Written by









By Richard Leahy, Technical Service Manager, Castrol

The maritime industry faces extraordinary complexity. Today’s specialized global fleet—from dry and wet cargoes to passenger vessels—is a remarkable achievement of modern engineering that continues to evolve in sophistication and capability.

Examining these ships reveals an intricate interplay of processes, machinery and crew. At the core of these multi-million-pound assets lies the engine—the beating heart that ensures the speed and reliability required to deliver the fundamentals of modern life.

Engine health must therefore remain paramount, particularly as new fuels and technologies become standard. This complexity is already emerging as shipping competes with other hard-to-abate industries for green fuels, whilst awaiting regulatory clarity that causes many to hesitate before commissioning expensive newbuilds.

Given its central role, the engine room is no place for experimental solutions. When problems occur here, the consequences can be vast. Engine failures stem from numerous potential causes, from critical machinery issues to overheating that undermines long-term reliability. Again and again, engine health has been thrust into the spotlight, with reports of “entirely avoidable” errors leading to disastrous outcomes.

Marine lubrication represents one immediate factor in engine health. The intrinsic link between engine performance and lubricant selection cannot be overstated—modern engines consume several hundred liters of lubricating oil daily whilst at sea. Lubricant-related failures prove costly; according to the Swedish Club, the average claim cost for such failures reaches £430,000 (appx. $579,984).

The role of lubricants becomes even more crucial with alternative fuels and new engine types. Biofuels, for instance, can cause oxidation, degradation and corrosion. If undetected, these issues lead to deposits in piping and engines, severely compromising operational performance. LNG and methanol, increasingly adopted as cleaner alternatives, present their own unique challenges—from lower viscosity affecting lubrication performance to potential reactions with traditional lubricant additives. These evolving fuel landscapes demand lubricants specially formulated to withstand their distinct characteristics whilst maintaining optimal engine protection.

Consequently, condition monitoring for marine lubrication grows increasingly vital. Currently, 50% of engine issues originate from lubricating oil, with 70% of those problems detectable within the oil itself. Prevention clearly surpasses cure—proactive monitoring of oil conditions identifies potential issues before they develop into costly failures, enabling vessel operators to optimize maintenance schedules and reduce unplanned downtime.

Not all condition-monitoring approaches offer equal benefits, however. Whilst any used oil analysis (UOA) is better than none, traditional methods often result in slower responses with enduring consequences. Analysis of oil samples can take up to six weeks due to logistical limitations—by which time intervention may be too late. With an average of only four samples taken annually, connecting diagnosis to solution becomes challenging.

Shipowners and operators need solutions that reduce risk and simplify management. As engine technologies and alternative fuels advance rapidly, condition monitoring must evolve accordingly.

Today’s cutting-edge digital tools, including Castrol SmartMonitor, incorporate sophisticated sensors and Internet of Things (IoT) technology to transform condition monitoring and deliver real-time insights. These advanced systems provide continuous monitoring rather than the sporadic snapshot offered by traditional methods, alerting crew to developing issues long before they reach critical levels. The investment in such technology, whilst initially significant, pales in comparison to the potential costs of engine failure—both financial and reputational—particularly in today’s highly competitive maritime market.

Yet real-time condition monitoring, whilst revolutionary, is not a complete solution in isolation. The true breakthrough comes from combining this technology with human expertise. Data alone is not actionable—skilled analysts remain essential for interpreting information and guiding engineers and superintendents toward optimal decisions. This harmonization of technology and human insight represents a new paradigm in maritime operations, where digital tools enhance rather than replace the wealth of knowledge possessed by experienced professionals. Many leading operators are already discovering that this collaborative approach yields the most comprehensive protection against engine failure.

The engine room will undoubtedly remain central to the industry’s complexity challenge, particularly as new fuels and engine technologies emerge at unprecedented scale and pace. This complexity demands fresh thinking, requiring real-time analysis for proactive maintenance alongside innovative solutions to make this possible.

Today, we can identify problems before they occur, diagnose solutions earlier than previously possible, and implement immediate, effective interventions. This represents a significant step toward solving shipping’s complexity challenge, ultimately saving shipowners’ and operators’ resources whilst reducing the burden on their day-to-day operations.