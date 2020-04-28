Second Louis Dreyfus SOV to feature Schottel propulsion systems

French shipping company Louis Dreyfus Armateurs has selected Schottel to supply a range of propulsion systems for its second wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) the Wind of Hope, the sister vessel to its Wind of Change.

Designed by Salt Ship Design, the new walk-to-work vessel is currently under construction at Cemre shipyard in Turkey and will enter service operating under a long-term contract with Ørsted.

The propulsion system of the Salt Ship Design vessel is powered by four diesel generators, which drive the electric motors of the Schottel propulsion package. Two Schottel Rudderpropellers type SRP 430 FP, each with an input power of 1,660 kW and a propeller diameter of 2.4 m, are installed at the stern. Two Schottel Transverse Thrusters type STT 6 FP (1,400 kW each) at the bow and one Schottel Retractable Rudderpropeller type SRP 260 R FP (880 kW) will allow for better maneuverability during dynamic positioning of the DP 2-compliant vessel.

The Wind of Hope will provide modern accommodations (individual cabins with sea views and video on demand, a gym and a cinema, etc.) for more than 60 technicians for several weeks at a time. As with sister vessel Wind of Change, the technicians will be transferred to the wind turbines by means of a daughter craft in good weather. A dynamic motion compensated gangway will allow for a fast and secure transfer of the personnel in heavy seas.

Upon delivery in 2021, the 83.0-meter long and 19.4-meter wide vessel will support the Hornsea Project Two offshore wind farm off the coast of England.