Marinfloc combined systems help reduce CAPEX, OPEX in methanol-fueled containership project









Twelve 16,200 TEU methanol-fueled containerships under construction in South Korea will each be fitted with MAN B&W 8G95ME-C10.5-LGIM-EGRTC engines that use exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) to meet IMO Tier III NOx reduction requirements.

The EGR process will generate bleed-off water that must be treated to <15 ppm, which is also the requirement for bilge water.

To meet this requirement, the 12 newbuilds will each be equipped with a D5.0 EGR system from Varekil, Sweden, based Marinfloc that treats both the EGR bleed-off water and the bilge water.

REDUCTION IN EXPENDITURES

By combining the two treatment systems, says Marinfloc, there is a reduction not only in capital expenditures (CAPEX), but also in operating expenditures (OPEX), as maintenance, spare parts and training are needed only for one unit.

The WhiteBox controls and records vital parameters,

The flocculation technology utilized by the Marinfloc treatment unit is effective in terms of both treatment efficiency and cost, regardless of the type of fuel utilized. This delivery is the company’s first for methanol-fueled vessels but several of the D5.0 units have been delivered to date for conventionally-fueled vessels, with the first vessel in operation since early 2022.

Marinfloc’s WhiteBox is included as standard to segregate the waste streams, eliminate cross-contamination and record vital parameters, including processed, volumes for the EGR record book and oil record book.