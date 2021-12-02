Wärtsilä solution selected for second Fincantieri Bay LNG bunker barge Written by Nick Blenkey









The second of two 340-feet, 5,500-cubic-meter LNG bunker barges being built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, Sturgeon Bay, Wis., for Polaris New Energy will feature a complete Wärtsilä LNG cargo storage and handling system. The same Wärtsilä solution was selected for the first barge, which is scheduled for delivery later this month.

In addition to the equipment scope, Wärtsilä will also provide the detailed design for the system as well as all necessary integration requirements. The second barge will be able to load LNG from major terminals thanks to an elevated manifold feature.

“When delivered, these two barges will be the largest LNG bunker barges in the U.S., which further solidifies Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding’s reputation as the ‘go-to’ shipyard for LNG bunker vessels. We are very pleased to once again partner with Wärtsilä for this second PNE barge, and we thank them for the excellent way in which the first vessel project was executed,” says Justin Slater, director of sales and marketing at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding.

“This repeat order comes based on the success of the first vessel’s cargo handling project, and Wärtsilä’s unmatched reputation for high quality LNG system solutions. The North American maritime sector is increasingly turning to LNG fuel as a means to reduce its carbon footprint, and this project represents an important addition to the supply infrastructure. Our depth of experience certainly adds significant support to this trend,” says Kjell Ove Ulstein, sales and marketing director for Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä scope includes four 1,350-cubic-meter insulated LNG cargo tanks, the cargo control system, deepwell pumps, a ship-to-shore transfer system, a nitrogen generator, all necessary safety equipment and systems, a custody transfer measurement system, and the gas combustion unit.

The two barges will be capable of delivering fuel to both ocean-going and inland waterway vessels operating on LNG.