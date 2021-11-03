Fincantieri Bay to build second Polaris LNG bunkering barge Written by Nick Blenkey









Sturgeon Bay, Wis., based Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding has agreed to partner with PNE Marine Holdings, an affiliate of Polaris New Energy to build a second 5,500 cubic meter LNG bunker barge. This new barge will be a sister vessel to the LNG bunker barge Clean Canaveral, which is set for delivery to Polaris later this month.

Demand for LNG as a marine fuel is growing rapidly, with over 400 new LNG-fueled vessels set to enter service over the next several years. Polar New Energy is a unit Northstar Midstream and the new barge adds to Northstar’s growing fleet delivering LNG to cruise ships, container vessels, bulk carriers, car carriers, and tankers that are in service or on order today.

The 5,500 cubic meter ATB barge will be fitted with four 1,375-cubic-meter IMO Type C tanks. It will utilize a cargo handling system designed and developed by Wärtsilä. Upon completion, the vessel will be 340 feet in overall length, 66 feet in beam, and 32 feet 10 inches deep. It will be an Oceans Classed ABS barge.

“Thanks to our continued partnership with Northstar and its affiliate companies, we are amassing our extensive in-house expertise in the design and construction of LNG bunker barge capabilities,” said Todd Thayse, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding’s vice president and general manager. “As we begin constructing our second LNG bunker barge for Polaris, we are excited to bring the expertise of Fincantieri, our bunker barge design knowledge, and our passion for delivering the highest quality, on-time products to the LNG market. The hard-working, proud women and men of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding will once again provide the quality and eventual on-time delivery the maritime industry has come to know and expect from our shipyards.”

Tim Casey, senior vice president – LNG for Northstar, said: “LNG is recognized as a clean, dependable and competitively priced fuel for the shipping industry. The completion of this sister vessel to the Clean Canaveral further distinguishes Northstar’s capabilities to manage the last- mile logistics of LNG safely and effectively across the U.S. coastline. The new capacity will provide unmatched reliability and flexibility in the current market and is the next step in our strategy to create a complete platform of LNG logistical solutions for marine customers.”