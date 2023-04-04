Vigor gets another $10.3 million for USS John Paul Jones work Written by Nick Blenkey









Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, has been awarded a $10,309,313 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N4523A22C0552 for the procurement of 14 out of scope work specifications for repair, maintenance and modernization in support of the USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) docking selected restricted availability.

The award comes hard on the heels of Vigor winning a $7,897,103 firm-fixed-price modification to the John Paul Jones contract. As we reported earlier, that award was for out of scope repair and replacement of structural decking on the Arleigh Burke class destroyer..

This latest award is a sole source modification in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements on the basis of industrial mobilization. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed by April 2024.

The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility/Northwest Regional Maintenance Center, Everett, Washington, is the contracting activity.