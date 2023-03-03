Vigor awarded $7.89 million contract mod for USS John Paul Jones repairs Written by Nick Blenkey









Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, has been awarded a $7,897,103 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously-awarded Navy contract for out of scope repair and replacement of structural decking in support of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) docking selected restricted availability.

The Navy says this is “an urgent modification in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(2), Unusual and Compelling Urgency.”

The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility/Northwest Regional Maintenance Center, Everett, Washington, is the contracting activity.

As we reported earlier, the USS John Paul Jones is one of two Navy ships currently at Vigor’s Harbor Island, Seattle, shipyard following its recent completion of a three-year modernization project on USS Chosin (CG 65). The other is USS Cape St. George (CG 71), which is also undergoing a similar upgrade to the Chosin under a contract awarded to Vigor in 2019.