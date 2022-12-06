Marine Log launches new event with focus on ship repair and maintenance Written by Heather Ervin









Marine Log is adding a new shipbuilding repair and maintenance event, “Ship Repair USA,” to its lineup, with a focus on decarbonizing fleets and how shipyards can benefit from the push to go greener via conversions and more. This newest event, taking place June 20-21, 2023, in New Orleans, La., will be a sister show to Marine Log FERRIES and TTB (Tugs, Towboats & Barges).

Ship Repair USA aims to bring together ship repair facilities, shipyards, owners, operators, naval architects, and more to discuss advances in techniques and management practices, as well as methods of meeting environmental and economic goals and ways to keep vessels compliant and competitive through a ship’s lifespan of repairs, upgrades, retrofits, repowers and conversions. New construction trends will also be examined.

Meantime, the search for cutting edge and experienced speakers is underway. Presentation proposals are being accepted now through January 16, 2023 and can be sent to Marine Log Editor in Chief, Heather Ervin, at [email protected].

The event will also have sponsorship packages that will offer branded sessions, lead generation, custom email deployments, event tours and more. For more information on this, contact David Harkey at 212.620.7223 or [email protected].

More information on this event will be announced here and via Marine Log social media and newsletters.