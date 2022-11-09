Marine Log’s FERRIES 2022 sees continued uptick in attendance

Marine Log’s FERRIES 2022 conference saw nearly 200 industry leaders and more than 40 sponsors enjoy two days of expert speakers on topics ranging from decarbonizing the ferry industry to funding those efforts and case studies on new designs and ferry upgrades. Attendees also enjoyed a historic Klamath ferry tour and reception and a ride on San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority’s (WETA) new M/V Dorado ferry in San Francisco last week.

This year, the event focused on breakthrough solutions for greener ferries and how to access funding for alternative fuels.

David Chiu headlined the event reception onboard the historic Klamath ferry.

“Once again, the Marine Log team produced an outstanding FERRIES conference,” said Gary Lynch, publisher of Marine Log magazine. “We take great pride in creating an event where all the North American ferry market leaders can gather, connect, learn and celebrate the growing importance of ferry systems as a sustainable and viable economic engine for growth.”

THE EVENT

Held at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco on November 1-2, FERRIES 2022 was the latest in a series that, since 1987, has brought participants the latest in market development trends, emerging technologies, vessel design, regulatory issues and more.

Attendees mingle with sponsors

Featuring individual and panel presentations by leading industry experts, the two-day event concluded with a unique ferry tour and ride of the M/V Dorado—owned and operated by WETA, which operates the San Francisco Bay Ferry fleet.

Anastasija Kuprijanova, Director of Business Development, Ferries & Transportation Services

Hornblower Group Inc., speaks at the event.

The M/V Dorado is the fastest vessel in WETA’s fleet with a service speed of 36 knots and is also the first boat built for WETA that can safely dock at any of the system’s 12 ferry terminals. The 320-passenger catamaran is the first in a series of four ordered by WETA from the Mavrik Marine shipyard in La Conner, Wash. Designed by Australia’s One2three Naval Architects, construction management services were provided by Aurora Marine Design of San Diego.

The tour included stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz.

The event began with a keynote opening by Jim Wunderman, president and CEO of the Bay Area Council, a CEO-led public policy and advocacy organization formed in 1945 that works to shape the future of the Bay Area and keep it as the most innovative, globally competitive, and sustainable region in the world.

Wunderman spoke on the creation of WETA and the history of ferries in the Bay Area. He also talked about the progress being made on expanding the ferry system in the area and strides being taken toward zero-emission ferries.

Other speakers included Seamus Murphy, executive director, San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA); Dr. Joe Pratt, CEO and CTO of Zero Emission Industries; Shawn Balding, general manager, Canal Marine & Industrial Inc.; Matthew von Ruden, System Electrification Program Administrator, Washington State Ferries; Morgan Fanberg, president, Glosten; and many more.

Reception onboard the Klamath ferry

While the location of FERRIES 2023 is yet to be announced, Marine Log plans to return to the East Coast.

“While San Francisco was the perfect West Coast spot to hold our event, we look forward to returning to the East Coast in 2023,” said Heather Ervin, editor in chief of Marine Log. “We then plan to head back to the West Coast again, and perhaps even other areas in North America.”

