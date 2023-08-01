T. Mariotti shipyard delivers Seabourn Pursuit

Carnival Corporation’s Seattle headquartered ultra-luxury Seabourn brand has taken delivery of its second expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, in a ceremony at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy.

Measuring 557 feet in length and 78 feet in width, the 264 guest ship is built to Polar Class PC 6 class standards and is designed and built for remote, diverse environments, while offering guests a luxurious “yacht like” small ship experience. With close to 30,000 square feet of deck space, its features include indoor and outdoor guest areas with nearly 270-degree views, and a 4K GSS Cineflex Camera mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge capable of broadcasting imagery from miles ahead on monitors located throughout the ship and in guest suites.

Like the rest of the ships in the Seabourn fleet, this newest vessel offers an abundance of space and elegance, eight dining facilities serving gourmet cuisine, and luxurious all-suite accommodations, including a pair of two-level Wintergarden suites. For guests who can be persuaded out of all this opulence, the vessel is very much an expedition ship. It carries two custom-built submarines, 24 Zodiacs, kayaks, and has a 24-person expert expedition team.

Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn, and Marco Ghiglione, managing director, T. Mariotti Shipyard, signed the documents that completed the delivery of the vessel.

“I am honored to share this incredible moment with the entire Seabourn family as we welcome Seabourn Pursuit, our highly anticipated second ultra-luxury expedition ship, into our fleet,” said Leahy. “With remarkable craftsmanship by the Mariotti team, an abundance of space, and the breathtaking style of Tihany Design, Seabourn Pursuit raises the bar for ultra-luxury expedition travel. We are grateful to Mariotti and Tihany Design for their expertise in shaping and making our dream come true for our guests.”

“Today, one year after the delivery of Seabourn Venture, we are very happy to have completed and delivered her sister ship, Seabourn Pursuit,” said Ghiglione. “We are truly proud to have built the most outstanding ultra-luxury expedition ship for Seabourn, one of the leading cruise lines in the luxury market. This is another important masterpiece for Italian shipbuilding coming out of T. Mariotti shipyard, demonstrating again that our leadership in this sector is well consolidated. Thanks to Seabourn, all people involved in this journey, Lloyd’s Register and the pencil of Adam Tihany, here is the new expedition jewel.”

Seabourn Pursuit is scheduled to enter service August 12, 2023, and will sail five voyages in the Mediterranean before embarking on two voyages across the Atlantic and through the Caribbean. On October 10, 2023, the ship will arrive in Barbados to begin its expedition journeys, taking guests to remote corners of the globe. Seabourn Pursuit will head south for expeditions exploring coastal South America, the Amazon, and Antarctica into late March 2024.

Following its inaugural Antarctic season, the ship will head across the islands of the South Pacific and eventually to Australia, which will be the start of the line’s first exploration of the Kimberley region in the Northern Territory and Western Australia between June and August 2024.