VIDEO: USCG medevacs two from lift boat

The U.S. Coast Guard has released video showing the medevac of two men from a liftboat approximately 40 miles offshore from Marsh Island, La., Sunday.

At approximately 7:53 p.m. Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a notification from the liftboat Brazos that two men needed medical attention after the vessel had experienced a fire onboard.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to conduct the medevac.

The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the men aboard, and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The fire was extinguished and no pollution was reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Brazos is operated by Belle Chasse, La.-based Laredo Offshore Services. More on the vessel HERE