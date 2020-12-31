Dominion Energy’s Jones Act WITV will feature Huisman crane

Schiedman, Netherlands, headquartered Huisman is to deliver a 2,200 metric ton lift capacity leg-encircling crane for the Jones Act compliant installation vessel Wind Turbine Installation Vessel currently under construction for Dominion Energy at the Keppel AMFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas.

Huisman says that, with its lift capacity, lightweight design, 130 meter long boom and compact house, the crane is unique and ideal for the installation of next generation offshore wind turbines and foundations.

U.K. based jack-up vessel Seajacks is assisting Dominion Energy with construction and operation oversight for the WITV project and Huisman will implement the same technology for the Dominion vessel that it used for the leg-encircling crane on Seajacks’ offshore wind installation vessel Scylla.

Huisman leg-encircling crane

The crane for the Dominion WITV is scheduled for delivery in 2023, with Huisman North America, based in Rosenberg. Texas, planning to commission and test it at the Keppel AmFELS yard.

“A Jones Act compliant offshore wind installation vessel is vital for the continued growth of the U.S. offshore wind industry, said Mark D. Mitchell, Senior Vice President, Project Construction at Dominion Energy. “Huisman is a global leader and brings years of experience to this venture and will further enable the offshore wind industry to bring clean, renewable energy to customers in the U.S.”

“We are grateful for the trust Dominion Energy has shown in Huisman and are proud to be part of a driving force in energy transition in the U.S.,” said David Roodenburg, CEO at Huisman. “We look forward to cooperating with Dominion Energy, Keppel AmFELS and Seajacks to deliver this state-of-the-art crane, using our extensive experience in designing and building large capacity cranes for the offshore wind market. We are aware of the challenges involved in making such an investment during COVID-19 times without there being an opportunity for personal interaction during finalization of the contractual agreement and start-up of the project itself, which is why we appreciate Dominion’s confidence even more.”

Features of the Huisman Leg Encircling Crane include: