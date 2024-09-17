Mystery owner orders up to 10 MPSVs at PaxOcean Written by Nick Blenkey









PaxOcean, a subsidiary of Singapore’s Kuok Group says that an undisclosed “leading Greek shipowner” has awarded it a contract to build up to ten state-of-the-art multi-purpose service vessels (MPSVs).

Designed by Salt Ship Design, the 5,000 dwt, DP2 vessels will be built at PaxOcean’s shipyard in Zhousan, China, with deliveries scheduled from third quarter of 2026 onwards. D

PaxOcean says that they incorporate the latest advancements in offshore vessel technology. and “will stand out for their modern design and exceptional fuel efficiency, setting a new benchmark in the industry.”

In a sign of a continuing uptick in offshore services sector ordering, the PaxOcean order from the as-yet-unknown Greek owner comes after it was reported in June that Emanuel Marinakos’s Capital Offshore had ordered four new platform supply vessels (PSVs) from China’s Fujian Mawei Shipyard with options for four more vessels.