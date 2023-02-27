HOS to acquire six OSVs from Chouest affiliate

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (HOS) reports that it has entered into a definitive vessel purchase agreement with Nautical Solutions LLC, an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore, to acquire a total of six high-spec new generation offshore supply vessels (OSVs) for an undisclosed amount of cash.

All of the vessels are U.S.-flagged, Jones Act-qualified, 280 class DP-2 OSVs with capacities of circa 4,750 DWT. Based on certain conditions, HOS anticipates taking serial deliveries of all six vessels over the next 12 to 15 months.

“We are very excited about this additional acquisition, which continues our growth strategy for the benefit of our employees, oilfield and non-oilfield customers and other constituents,” said HOS president and CEO Todd Hornbeck. “We continue to explore our strategic plans for additional growth and business diversification initiatives as we look to the future.”

This is not Covington, La., based Hornbeck Offshore’s first acquisition of offshore supply vessels from Chouest. Back in January last year it announced that it had agreed to acquire ten Chouest vessels. Eight of those vessels were, like those in the latest acquisition, U.S.-flagged, Jones Act-qualified, 280 class DP-2 OSVs. The other two others were Mexican-flagged 240 class DP-2 OSVs with capacities of about 3,200 DWT.

Then, as now, the parties did not disclose the price