HOS to acquire 10 vessels from Chouest

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) said today that it has entered into definitive vessel purchase agreements with certain affiliates of Edison Chouest Offshore to acquire a total of ten high-spec new generation offshore supply vessels (“OSVs”) for an undisclosed amount of cash.

Eight of the vessels are U.S.-flagged, Jones Act-qualified, 280 class DP-2 OSVs with capacities of about 4,750 DWT. The other two vessels are Mexican-flagged 240 class DP-2 OSVs with capacities of about3,200 DWT. Upon completion of regulatory drydockings to be conducted by the sellers, Hornbeck Offshore expects to take serial deliveries of all ten vessels over the next 12 to 15 months, with the first vessel expected to be delivered within the next 90 days.

“We are very excited about this acquisition, which puts us on a path for growth for the benefit of our employees, oilfield and non-oilfield customers and other constituents,”said HOS president and CEO Todd Hornbeck. We appreciate the financial support of our capital providers that underwrote this endeavor. “We look forward to executing our strategic plans for additional growth and business diversification initiatives in the future.”