Vigor awarded USS Barry contract with a $211 million potential

Vigor Marine LLC, Seattle, Wash, has been awarded a $124,223,521 firm-fixed-price contract to furnish the material, support, and facilities; and provide the management, technical, procurement, production, testing, and quality assurance necessary to prepare and accomplish the repairs and alterations required to complete the fiscal 2024 drydocking selected restricted availability of the USS Barry (DDG 52).

The contract awarded Vigor includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value of this contract to $211,122,402. Work will be performed in Seattle.

Built at Ingalls Shipbuilding, the USS Barry is the second ship in the Arleigh Burke class of guided missile destroyers and was commissioned in December1992

Following six years of forward-deployed service in the Indo-Pacific region, since March 17, the USS Barry has been homeported at Naval Station Everett, Wash.

The Vigor Marine contract was not competitively procured. The DOD announcement says the sole-source award was made “under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(3) – It is necessary to award the contract to a particular source or sources in order: to achieve industrial mobilization; to establish or maintain an essential engineering, research, or development capability; or to procure the services of an expert, in order to protect against the degradation of the skilled labor and management within the Everett, Washington, homeport area and maintain a vital industry partner with the critical infrastructure and skills to complete surface ship maintenance.”

The contracting activity is the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Bremerton, Washington (N4523A24C0551).