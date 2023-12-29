Meet Marine Log’s Top Women in Maritime 2023

As the maritime industry continues to increase diversity and bring more women into its ranks, we wrap up 2023 for the fourth year in a row by bringing to you our list of Top Women in Maritime.

Our editorial team has carefully selected these 20 Top Women in Maritime of varied backgrounds, ages and locations based on nominations from our readers. We asked them to tell us about the successes they’re most proud of in their maritime career—whether it’s in shoreside management, onboard a vessel, or in another field.

While we were only able to share a fraction of their incredible contributions to maritime in the magazine, we have published the full feature story below in addition to a video interview with some of the Top Women in Maritime.

Kimia Jalili, PE, Naval Architect, President, Entech Designs LLC

Kimia Jalili

Jalili grew up in a Navy family and had the opportunity to live in two major port cities in Iran, Bandar Bushehr by the Persian Gulf and Bandar Anzali by the Caspian Sea. Studying Naval Architecture was a natural choice for her. After her undergraduate at Sharif University in Tehran, and working for a couple of years, she quickly realized that her opportunities were limited in Iran. She enrolled in graduate school at Chalmers University in Sweden and finished the program at Memorial University in Canada. After graduation, she applied for a job posting on SNAME, in Houma, La., at a small naval architect firm, (Entech).

Her boss, Frank Basile, was an icon in the marine industry for decades of excellent tugboat designs. He mentored Jalili, introduced her to all his clients, and helped set her up for success. In 2014, he retired and offered Jalili the helm of the company. Keeping his legacy alive and advancing into the industry has been her goal for the past nine years. She is currently the president of Entech Designs, Professional Engineers and Marine Engineers. She considers herself one of the luckiest women of Iranian origin. The “Women, Life, Freedom” Movement currently unfolding in Iran is essentially Iranian women fighting for their fundamental rights of freedom and economic and social equality.

ML: What would you tell women looking to enter the maritime industry

KJ: To aspiring women considering a career in the maritime industry, I’d offer a message of encouragement and empowerment. Embrace the journey and break those barriers. The maritime industry, like many STEM fields, is male dominated, but your passion, dedication, and skills can shatter those norms. It won’t be easy, but nothing worthwhile is, and it can be incredibly rewarding. First, educate yourself and be confident in your knowledge and abilities. Continuous learning is key in this ever-evolving industry. Seek out mentors and allies who can provide guidance and support. People who have walked the path can offer invaluable insights.

Don’t be afraid to assert yourself. Your ideas and contributions matter, and confidence in your voice will gain respect. Embrace your inner pirate, be fearless and resilient, persevere through challenges, and be ready to make waves. You may encounter people who think a woman’s place is in the galley but show them you are here to steer the ship and play a critical role. If you find yourself in rough seas, just remember to keep your eyes on the prize. Let your accomplishments be the lighthouse that guides others through the fog of gender stereotypes. Welcome aboard!

Capt. Lindsay Price, Master, M/V Doug (rocket recovery), SpaceX

Capt. Lindsay Price

Price is a highly accomplished maritime professional with over 15 years of experience. She is a graduate of SUNY Maritime College and has held a variety of positions in the industry, including Captain, USCG Designated Examiner, and Director of Advocacy for the Women Offshore Foundation.

In 2011, Price was promoted to captain at G&H Towing Company, becoming the first female captain in the company’s history. She holds pilotage in the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and in the Texas ports of Galveston, Texas City, Houston, and Freeport.

In 2022, Price joined SpaceX as captain within their Falcon Ark Recovery Operations. She is responsible for the safe and efficient recovery of Falcon rockets and fairings after launch.

ML: What successes are you most proud of in terms of your maritime career?

LP: I am proud of many successes in my maritime career, but some of the most notable include being the first female officer and captain at G&H Towing Company. This was a significant accomplishment, as it broke down barriers and paved the way for other women to succeed in the maritime industry. I’m also proud of becoming one of four captains onboard SpaceX’s Falcon Recovery Vessels. In March 2023, I led an all-female mission, CRS-27, being the first of its kind within the maritime and aeronautical industries.

Being the Director of Advocacy at the Women Offshore Foundation is another highlight of my career. In this role, I am working to promote diversity and inclusion in the maritime industry, and to support women in their maritime careers.

I’ve been elected and appointed to two Federal Advisory Committees: The National Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee (NMERPAC) and the National Towing Safety Advisory Committee. At the NMERPAC fall 2023 meeting, I was publicly recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard with the Public Service Commendation for notable services in furthering the aims and functions of the Coast Guard. This is a humbling award, and it is a testament to the importance of my work in the maritime industry.

Amy Arrowood, Director of Maritime Credit Program, San Jacinto College

Amy Arrowood

Arrowood’s current position is the director of the Maritime Credit Program at San Jacinto College, Maritime Campus in Houston. Her responsibilities include educational leadership and administrative management of Texas’s only Associates of Applied Science in Maritime Transportation degree. She is also a USCG-approved instructor for more than 40 courses. She has provided technical expertise and instruction to hundreds of current and future mariners preparing them for their careers on board vessels. She often finds herself mentor to many of those students and her colleagues.

Prior to joining San Jacinto College, Amy sailed U.S. flag vessels, both coastwise and internationally. She also previously held positions as Port Captain and operations manager for two other maritime companies in the Houston area. Arrowhead completed three years of active duty as a commissioned officer in the United States Coast Guard, where she was awarded the Coast Guard Commendation Medal. In total, Amy has 25 years of maritime industry experience.

ML: What would you tell women looking to enter the maritime industry

AA: Do it! There is so much opportunity in the maritime industry- both shoreside and on-board vessels. Always give 100%, stay positive and work hard. LISTEN! You can learn something from everyone out there! Find a mentor or two early in your career to lean on for advice. Your reputation is everything- guard it tightly!

Follow the golden rule: Treat others the way you want to be treated. Have high expectations for yourself and others. Do not settle or give up! It’s okay to make mistakes but try to make them small and only make them once—learn from them. Work hard, be safe and have fun!

Amanda Ahlemeyer Robinson, Operations Manager, McAllister Towing

Amanda Ahlemeyer Robinson

Amanda Ahlemeyer Robinson began working for McAllister Towing of Virginia in 2008 after graduating from Old Dominion University. She has held various positions over the course of her career at McAllister, including dispatcher, marine personnel manager and most recently, operations manager.

She is active in the maritime community, graduating from the Virginia Maritime Association’s inaugural Maritime Leadership Certification Program in 2020. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Virginia Maritime Association and the Norfolk Propeller Club and is an active member of WISTA.

ML: What successes are you most proud of in terms of your maritime career?

AAR: The successes I am most proud of in my maritime career stem from the relationships I have built and fostered over the last 15 years. Having not come from a maritime background or university, I had much to digest when I started working in the industry. I have been very fortunate to learn from some of the best around. These relationships helped me grow from an entry-level position into upper management, earning human resources certifications along the way and ultimately becoming McAllister Towing of Virginia’s first female operations manager.

I have lent my experience and knowledge to causes directly supporting a growing and diversified maritime field. Now more than ever, it is crucial to bring awareness to the numerous opportunities available in the business to all levels of education, starting with primary and secondary schools. I feel accomplished and proud in sharing my successes with others and spreading awareness of what is one of the most essential industries.

Jamie Halter, President, Halter Consulting

Jamie Halter

Halter started in the industry nearly 30 years ago at Waxler Towing Company as a receptionist. Somehow this industry gets in your blood and takes hold, according to Halter. She stayed with the Waxlers until they sold. She later decided to stay home and raise her children, but companies she had dealt with along the way called and asked if she could help them.

As calls continued coming in, a light bulb went off. Halter realized that she could make money at this, so she started her consultancy company. She went and got her certification for the audits for RCP. When Subchpater M came along, she became a certified auditor and surveyor for multiple TPOs. She works with most of the towing companies doing everything that is required behind the scenes.

ML: What would you tell women looking to enter the maritime industry

JH: Having the drive and passion to push through is what will separate you from everyone else. Stay passionate, learn from mistakes, don’t be afraid to take risks, and allow yourself to ask questions when you do not know something. Standing up and being willing to learn when you may not know something says more about your character than you know.

Lastly, building connections is the best way to help your career. The connections you build today will carry you through your entire career. Our entire industry is based on connections. Never slam a door closed; you might have to reach back out and ask them for help one day. This industry is all about helping each other out. We are all competitors but still help each other in times of need.

Meghan McGovern, Commanding Officer, NOAA Ship Fairweather, NOAA

Meghan McGovern

Originally from Winthrop, Mass., CDR McGovern graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in physics before starting a career with the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps, one of the nation’s eight uniformed services, in 2005. During her 18-year career, she has held numerous positions both ashore and at sea in support of NOAA’s coastal mapping mission with the Office of Coast Survey, including Operations Officer of NOAA Ship Rainier, Executive Officer of NOAA Ship Thomas Jefferson, Navigation Manager (Northeast Region), and Chief of the Atlantic Hydrographic Branch.

When not at sea, McGovern is passionate about volunteering within her local community, most recently with wilderness search and rescue units in Washington State and Virginia. She is currently the Commanding Officer of NOAA Ship Fairweather, a 231-foot hydrographic survey ship operating primarily in Alaska and homeported in Ketchikan.

ML: What successes are you most proud of in terms of your maritime career?

MM: I’m proud to be part of the ongoing mission to map our nation’s coasts and oceans, a national effort started over 200 years ago with President Thomas Jefferson’s “Survey of the Coast” in 1807 and that continues today, filling a critical need for safe navigation and commerce. The most rewarding moments of my career have been supporting emergency response and mapping uncharted waters.

In 2017, while serving aboard NOAA Ship Thomas Jefferson, we sailed to Puerto Rico in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Maria. With much of the island devastated by the storm, we were able to map and support the re-opening of 13 areas, including 18 port facilities. This information was critical to restoring maritime access to the island as part of the recovery effort.

Having spent most of my sea time in Alaska, I’ve worked in some of the most beautiful yet unforgiving environments on the planet, much of which has not yet been surveyed to modern standards. This means that some areas were last surveyed as early as the 1800s using a leadline to measure depth and triangulation to determine position. There are still places in Alaska—although becoming rare—where there is simply empty space on the nautical chart. These areas become a journey into the unknown, and it’s incredibly rewarding to be the first ship and crew to see what’s down there; to be explorers in the modern day. It’s a humbling experience and I’m proud to be a part of that.

Taylor Dickerson, Vice President, Project Management Office, ESG Leader, Kirby Corporation

Taylor Dickerson

Dickerson serves as the vice president of the Project Management Office & ESG Leader for Kirby Corporation responsible for managing the portfolio of executive level projects in environmental sustainability, technology advancement and innovation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy, process improvement and efficiency, analytics, and more.

She started her career in the maritime industry in 2008 with Kirby and has served in many roles within logistics, sales, operations, maintenance, safety, finance, and most recently special projects & sustainability. She holds a Master of Business Administration in finance and energy from Tulane University, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in management and entrepreneurial studies from Texas State University.

Dickerson also serves on three separate board of directors as president of Texas Waterway Operators Association, national president of Women in Maritime Operations Association (WIMOs), and vice president of Hiro Health Corporation. She has also recently been named one of The Waterways Journal’s “40 Under 40.”

Her professional passions include adding value through innovation and efficiency, creating unique strategic solutions, and empowering and mentoring women. She currently is a volunteer mentor for the WIMOs Mentorship Program, as well as serves on the selection committee.

ML: What would you tell women looking to enter the maritime industry

TD: Jump in, the water’s fine! There is support and community for women who want to join the maritime industry. Great organizations like Women in Maritime Operations – WIMOs (my personal favorite), WISTA, Women Offshore, and many others exist to help women join the marine industry with confidence and to provide a foundation where they can feel welcome and embraced by likeminded people who are ready to help. Reach out to us, we will be there to link arms and walk with you through your journey.

Lauren Gularte, Manager, Government and Regulatory Affairs, WETA/San Francisco Water Emergency Transportation Authority

Lauren Gularte

Gularte is the government & regulatory affairs manager for the San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA), a regional public transit agency responsible for developing, operating and expanding San Francisco Bay Ferry service and coordinating regional water transit emergency response.

Lauren has worked in many positions at WETA and its predecessor agency, the Water Transit Authority, since 2004. She has worked on an array of projects including the consolidation and takeover of municipal ferry services, overhauling the agency’s emergency response plans and programs, and helping develop the agency’s fleet plan to transition to zero emissions and comply with the California Air Resources Board’s Commercial Harbor Craft regulations. She currently manages the agency’s legislative and advocacy program, emergency response program, and federal civil rights programs. Lauren specializes in building and growing coalitions to support WETA’s program of projects.

ML: What successes are you most proud of in terms of your maritime career?

LG: I am most proud of my work over the last couple years to build coalitions to support our services, programs, and projects. In 2022, I had the opportunity to bring together public ferry operators from around the country and revitalize a federal legislative advocacy group called the Public Ferry Coalition. Public ferry operators have a different operating environment and universe of restrictions or procedures that differentiate them from private ferry operators, and I wanted to have a forum to exchange information, lean on each other for support and work together to advocate at the federal level for funding and regulatory issues.

Over the last year and in partnership with Washington State Ferries, I have had the chance to grow and re-establish the Public Ferry Coalition as a formal group that exchanges information on legislative, regulatory, operating, and administrative issues. It has been an incredible help to our agency and the other Public Ferry Coalition members to have access to this amazing group of people that administer ferry operations around the country.

In addition to the Public Ferry Coalition, I have also been working to develop a multifaceted and diverse coalition to support our transition to zero emissions. San Francisco Bay Ferry has made a commitment to transition at least 50% of our vessels to zero emissions by 2035. For anyone in the maritime world, they understand that is a bold commitment that will require an active and diverse set of stakeholders and supporters in addition to a lot of funding. It has been interesting to bring groups of people together to support this commitment and push as hard as we can for a cleaner environment for the next generation.

Siobhan O’Leary, Senior Nautical Advisor – Projects Shipping & Maritime, Shell Trading (US) Company

Siobhan O’Leary

O’Leary began her seagoing career in 2000 when she joined her first ship as a deck cadet. From there, she completed her training and worked on board Shell’s LNG carriers for the remainder of her time at sea. She worked through the ranks and had opportunities to be involved in some great projects, refits, vessels deliveries and reactivations of vessel throughout her time at sea.

In 2015, she achieved the rank of captain and spent another two years at sea as captain. She moved ashore in 2017 as a superintendent for Shell managed LNG carriers and oversaw deliveries of LNG carriers and projects from this side and had the opportunity to be involved in Shells first LNG Bunker vessel. She has been a part of Shell’s small-scale LNG and has overseen newbuilds for LNG bunker vessels and work with supporting the business.

ML: What would you tell women looking to enter the maritime industry

SO: For anyone starting on in the maritime industry, I would say that you need to be resilient and persistent. You will have good days and bad days on board, and the trick is to try and find the positives in the bad days too.

The maritime industry is not for the fainthearted, but it gives so much back to you. Every day is different, and you learn skills in this industry that will last you a lifetime. Because of its nature, it gives you the opportunity to meet so many people from different backgrounds and different viewpoints, but you can always relate to the marine industry.

The maritime industry is vast, and you can contribute to it and work in it from so many different vantage points. It is not the first career or industry that people think of. In fact, the maritime industry is underappreciated, however, it is an extremely rewarding industry to work in. The number of women growing in the industry is fantastic to see, and I hope that any young women looking to enter the industry can now see Women in these roles and can inspire young women to achieve even more.

Patricia Moreno-Arispe, Bulk Terminal Compliance Coordinator, Port of Corpus Christi Authority

Patricia Moreno-Arispe

Before being promoted to her current position in June 2022, Moreno-Arispe was the safety committee chair, providing support, serving as a resource in the development, implementation, and maintenance of a comprehensive safety compliance and preventive, loss control program, aiding in the development of written guidelines to ensure acquiescence with health and safety regulations, serving as an advisory body to management on health, safety issues, providing recommendations for resolution of health and safety concerns. She also headed the port’s first Safety Expo and played a vital role in the continued development of a strategic and sustainable work culture reflecting equity and inclusion.

Prior to joining the Bulk Terminal team, she was administrative assistant to the COO and provided support for operational activities, contributing to overall efficiency of organization, identifying, and addressing the needs of executive management, acting as liaison between management, commissioners, and stakeholders. Ensuring effective communications between executives, their teams, Pilot Review Board, project aid, and strategic planning.

ML: What successes are you most proud of in terms of your maritime career?

PMA: In terms of my maritime career, I am most proud of taking the initiative to implement a self-directed map learning in my career path by exploring a comprehensively proactive and strategic training practicum chartered to broaden my industry awareness management, leadership skills, and the everyday hypothetical characteristics of the job I perform. I knew if I wanted to increase my knowledge scope and acquire in depth technical skills, I needed to work beside my field operation peers to receive effective coaching, mentorship, instructional occupational techniques that I could pair with work experience and complete my formal education.

I knew establishing short- and long-term SMART goals and revisiting them periodically to ensure I remained motivated and disciplined would allow me to work diligently in achieving them and adjust accordingly where needed. In addition, I remain open to feedback and actively listen, incorporating intervals to reexamine my goals, reevaluate them and concentrate on emotional intelligent strategies. I am mindful that work connections need mutual trust, diversity, respect, and honest communications to foster team engagement. I am proud of myself for stepping outside of my comfort zone and for spearheading my professional career path development in a predominantly male industry.

Kendra Lee Holmes, CEO, Miray Cruises Ltd.

Kendra Lee Holmes

Holmes has been operative in the hospitality and maritime industry for over 15 years and is passionate about building relationships, creating new opportunities, and leading impactful change. She has worked with Disney Cruise Line on fleet vessel refurbishment planning and was responsible for developing an integrated project delivery approach for project execution to lower overall cost, improve vendor performance, and reduce project timelines. She has also led operational change within major cruise lines as a consultant for island-based land development, construction project procurement, and delivery.

After working for several years with Miray Cruises, she was promoted to CEO and has been responsible for leading the Life at Sea Cruises team who delivered a ship in November to begin the industry’s first three-year world cruise. Holmes holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tampa in marine science and biology with a minor in chemistry, a Juris Doctorate from Florida A&M University College of Law, and she graduated magna cum laude from St. Thomas University College of Law with an LL.M. in international business and tax law.

ML: What would you tell women looking to enter the maritime industry

KLH: Just be yourself. Keep forging ahead, even in an industry that may appear predominantly male-dominated. Remarkable women are dispersed throughout, generously contributing their passion and expertise. Absorb their wisdom and insights. Cultivate as many connections as possible and nurture those relationships over time.

There’s perpetual knowledge to be gained, as everyone brings a unique perspective from their diverse backgrounds, experiences, and life journeys.

Kim Theriot-Smith, Corporate Counsel, Conrad Shipyards

Kim Theriot-Smith

Theriot-Smith is an experienced attorney with a strong focus on contract construction and interpretation. With over 30 years of legal practice, she has specialized in drafting, reviewing, and negotiating various types of shipyard contracts, including new construction, repair, conversion, and fabrication contracts.

She is currently corporate counsel for Conrad Shipyard LLC in Morgan City, La., and has 20 years of shipyard in-house experience. In addition to her work as an in-house lawyer, she has also served in leadership positions for the Association of Corporate Counsel Louisiana, where she currently holds the position of treasurer and past president. She holds a J.D. from Tulane Law School and a B.A. from Nicholls State University. She is a frustrated gardener and avid Saints fan, and she and her husband are adapting to their newly acquired empty nester status.

ML: What successes are you most proud of in terms of your maritime career?

KTS: I’ve served as in-house counsel in the maritime industry for 20 years. During my tenure, I’ve been able to effectively mitigate risks by reshaping the perception of lawyers as approachable allies. This task is not without its challenges, particularly when compounded by the inherent bias against female attorneys in a predominantly male-dominated field.

My approach has been one of relationship-building, extending from top executives to facility and program managers, all the way down to our skilled labor force. In forging these connections, I’ve been able to develop trust. Trust, in turn, empowers individuals to approach me with their concerns at any time, fostering an environment of open communication and collaboration.

This proactive engagement has proven invaluable. It allows us to identify and address potential issues long before they escalate into problems or conflicts. This not only serves the best interests of Conrad Shipyard (my employer and sole client) but also enhances the overall experience for our customers. I take immense pride in having dismantled the resistance often associated with consulting “the lady lawyer” and becoming a trusted partner to my colleagues.

Kate Fossati, Harbor Pilot, Corpus Christi

Kate Fossati

Fossati has been a pilot since 2019 and has been sailing on ships since 2008. She received my bachelor’s degree at Texas A&M University at Galveston along with her USCG Unlimited 3rd Mate License.

She has worked hard to continue her education and career and obtained her Unlimited Masters License before the age of 30. Becoming a pilot was her dream and her job allows her to continue to work on the water with foreign/U.S. ships, tugs, and inland tows.

ML: What would you tell women looking to enter the maritime industry

KF: My message to women entering the maritime industry is to dream big, work hard, and pursue your goals. Our industry is small, so leave a trail of positivity and maintain a strong work ethic. Our career is demanding and difficult at times, but the rewards can be fulfilling.

Always believe in yourself and do not hesitate to reach out for guidance when needed. There are many support groups and individuals with beautiful success stories. I look forward to seeing more women on the water.

Megan Davidson, Chief People Officer, Crowley

Megan Davidson

Davidson leads the people, labor and culture strategy across the company to continue elevating Crowley’s standing as an employer of choice and providing elite employee experience and development.

Prior to joining Crowley in 2021, Davidson had an extensive and productive career with British Petroleum (BP), holding various HR leadership roles beginning in 2010. Davidson served as the vice president of people and culture, a role in which she oversaw the business partnering for more than 5,000 employees over a span of 50 countries. In addition, she guided the organization through a global economic transformation, led the development and implementation of multiple people, management, and business strategies, actively and successfully negotiated with labor unions as well as created and progressed global diversity and inclusion strategies.

Davidson holds an MBA in human resource management from DePaul University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics from Illinois Wesleyan University.

ML: What successes are you most proud of in terms of your maritime career?

MD: I am most proud of the work that my team has led in partnership with our business leaders on building a more diverse and inclusive culture at Crowley. Through targeted actions, we have improved female and diverse representation across our employee population as well as at the leadership level. We have made changes to offer more inclusive benefits including domestic partner benefits globally, gender affirming care, and enhanced wellness and mental health benefits. In addition, we have recently added two Business Resource Groups (BRGs) now totaling nine BRGs within Crowley.

I am also proud of the role we have taken across the maritime industry to solve the mariner shortage. To articulate the current state and align stakeholders, we have authored two white papers on the challenges and potential solutions, led an industry wide project team to recommend ways to reduce regulatory barriers and collaborated on the development of Ready Mariner, a non-profit organization aimed at bringing together industry partners to address the talent shortage. Leveraging the collective capabilities and knowledge of the industry is a win for the industry and has been a highlight for me personally.

Karen Davis, Managing Director, ConocoPhillips and OCIMF

Karen Davis

Davis joined the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) in December 2021 as managing director. In that role, she leads the Secretariat to deliver OCIMF’s vision of “a global marine industry that causes no harm to people or the environment” by building a culture of engagement that seeks and encourages diversity of thought, innovation, and an openness to change when promoting best practice within the industry.

A graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Davis is a veteran master mariner with extensive experience in downstream and upstream business gained at ConocoPhillips. She spent 15 years at sea, sailing from Third Mate to Master aboard supertankers carrying crude oil and clean products.

In 2001, she transitioned from sailing aboard ships to their technical management, and in 2013, became ConocoPhillips’ global marine assurance manager leading a decentralized team focused on eliminating marine risk. In 2019, she was seconded to Qatargas Operating Company as a Limited Senior Adviser supporting OPCO and North Field Expansion Project.

Davis is a member of the Green Award Foundation’s Board. She is also vice president and founding board member of a non-profit organization, First-10-Forward, whose mission is to advance the professional goals of women and girls pursuing non-traditional careers.

ML: What would you tell women looking to enter the maritime industry

KD: Opportunities in the maritime industry are vast, at sea and ashore. The people who work within it are approachable and supportive. Women in maritime continue to shatter its glass ceilings and are creating pathways that previously did not exist. Jump in.

Capt. Jeanne Ferrer, Crescent Pilots Association of the Mississippi River, Port of New Orleans Board of Commissioners, U.S. Naval Reserve

Capt. Jeanne Ferrer

Ferrer graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in 2006 as a logistics and intermodal transportation major. She holds a U.S. Naval Reserve Officer Commission, as well as a USCG Master unlimited license and a First-Class Pilot License of unlimited tonnage on the Lower Mississippi River.

After a decade of sea time aboard deep-sea cargo vessels and offshore supply vessels, Ferrer departed her Master position to serve as a Louisiana State Commissioned Crescent River Port Pilot. In addition to her pilot commission, she also served as a Commissioner for the St. Bernard Port Terminal and Harbor District overseeing the port’s operations and economic development.

As a member of the Lower Mississippi River Navigation Technical Committee, Ferrer collaborates with numerous local and federal agencies to grow the Lower Mississippi River’s navigation resources. She recently worked to expand the Lower Mississippi River anchorages to further streamline the supply chain during the river’s 50-foot deepening project.

ML: What successes are you most proud of in terms of your maritime career?

JF: I knew in 6th grade I wanted to be a Mississippi River pilot. To achieve that childhood dream, is undoubtedly my biggest success. I never gave up on that dream, even though at times, it felt the cards were stacked against me. I’ve sailed the globe working in various maritime roles, and today I couldn’t be happier to have finally reached the maritime career pinnacle while actively sailing in the most senior maritime role, taking command of my own vessel as a ship’s captain.

I’m also proud of another personal achievement, which is giving back to the industry through maritime exposure and mentorship to continue cultivating tomorrow’s supply chain leaders. Additionally, it’s been an honor to serve on two separate port commissions during my professional career, the Port of New Orleans and the St. Bernard Port, Terminal, and Harbor District. Both jurisdictions are part of the largest port complex in the world. It’s been rewarding to bring our collective maritime experience and expertise together to ensure an efficient and innovative supply chain through this international gateway.

Kelly Pearlson Fraind, CEO, Pearlson Shiplift Corporation

Kelly Pearlson Fraind

Pearlson Fraind joined the Pearlson Shiplift Corporation (PSC) team in 2008. She holds bachelor’s degrees in industrial engineering and finance from the University of Florida and is the third generation Pearlson to lead the Shiplift team.

Over the last 15 years, she has overseen the project management and engineering efforts for 10 new build shiplift drydocks, including Marina Barcelona 92, RMK Merrill-Stevens, and is presently directing the company in the construction of two of the largest Shiplifts in the world that are specifically designed to launch and repair the U.S. Navy’s new class of destroyers.

ML: What would you tell women looking to enter the maritime industry

KPF: The maritime industry is a dynamic and global sector with countless opportunities. Don’t be deterred by the industry’s historically male-dominated nature. Instead, embrace the chance to break barriers and make a meaningful impact. Your unique perspective and skills can drive innovation and change in this field. The maritime industry is highly complex and constantly evolving, so invest in your education and skills.

Stay up to date with industry trends, regulations, and emerging technologies. Seek out professional development opportunities to remain competitive and informed. Networking is crucial in the maritime world. Connect with industry professionals, mentors, and colleagues. Join organizations and associations that promote diversity in the maritime sector.

Define your career objectives and create a plan to achieve them. Set short-term and long-term goals to guide your professional journey. Monitor your progress and adapt as needed to stay on track. Be an advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Encourage your company to adopt policies that promote gender equality and diversity.

Look for mentors and role models within the industry who can provide guidance and support. Learning from those who have walked the path before you can be incredibly valuable. Stay passionate about your work, as this enthusiasm will help you overcome obstacles and drive your success.

Claudelle Vallette, CFO, John W. Stone Oil Distributor LLC

Claudelle Vallette

A New Orleans native, Vallette attended the University of New Orleans and received a degree in finance with a minor in accounting. She subsequently received her CPA certification. She has had a diverse career starting in the banking industry, followed by a stint in retail, then to non-profit before launching her maritime career 15 years ago by joining the John W. Stone Oil Distributor LLC family.

She joined the team as the director of financial reporting to develop budgeting for the company. From there, she was promoted to the position of CFO as the first woman on the executive team.

ML: What successes are you most proud of in terms of your maritime career?

CV: I am most proud of my ability to balance both the financial health of the company while understanding the needs of the customers, the employees, the requirements of what is needed to effectively operate the company and how it all these things impact the community.

Although there have been and continue to be many other challenges that I have faced during my 15 years with the company, the challenges arising out of COVID were the most impactful and demanding.

Our customer base is one that spans much of the maritime industry and the importance of working with our customers during this time was a major focus. It was a balancing act that required working with customers where I was able to assist with many of our customers cash flow issues developing revisions to their credit terms while internally managing our own cash flow which included staffing, operating expenses, and revenue. I was able to revamp our pricing model, insulating the company from the variability of commodity prices which gave us the ability to work with our customers.

In addition, I successfully acquired a PPP loan, filing for forgiveness of that loan and working with our HR team to develop procedures around COVID protocols. Rolling out of COVID, and because of COVID, I needed to restructure our financing facility which enabled us to not only to expand geographically but more importantly it allowed the company to grow inventory levels as demand soared and fuel prices escalated exponentially due to the war in Ukraine. At Stone Oil, our ability to maintain inventory levels to meet the demand of the market is integral to the supply chain as we fuel a large portion of the inland river, the import/export market through bunkers and offshore.

Barbara Turrens, PhD, PE, IT Solutions Architect, Austal USA

Barbara Turrens

Turrens is an engineering professional with over 30 years of service in process improvement, management, and design. As Austal USA’s IT Solutions Architect, Turrens documents stakeholder requirements for technology-based solutions and aids in the implementation of those solutions to achieve positive results.

Over her 15+ years with Austal USA, Turrens has focused on bringing technology-based solutions and process improvements to a variety of business units within the organization. She has touched almost every stage of Austal USA’s operation from business development, through contract negotiation, risk analysis, engineering and design, ship manufacturing, and post delivery services.

Key projects led by Turrens during her Austal USA tenure have included: management of the implementation of IFS, Austal USA’s Enterprise Resource Planning system; implementation of cable management software for Electrical Engineering and the Production Electrical Department; facilitated requirements gathering documentation to evaluate multiple CAD solutions for the vice president of engineering; and led process mapping of post delivery services and support in Singapore.

Prior to joining Austal’s team, Turrens was an industrial engineer with Northrop Grumman Corporation’s shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss. She conducted progress surveys and collected construction metrics for the electrical activities across all ship programs. Turrens was also selected by the Northrup Grumman Sector Director for industrial engineering to lead a survey team focused on process gaps within the electrical department, with emphasis on the Navy’s amphibious assault ship LHD 8.

ML: What would you tell women looking to enter the maritime industry

BT: Before I was in the maritime industry, I worked as a mechanical engineer in the refrigeration industry. There weren’t many women in that industry, but I never felt as if I couldn’t make a positive impact. When I moved from refrigeration to shipbuilding, I experienced the same thing. As a systems engineer, I tend to see the maritime industry as a treasure trove of systems, with shipbuilding being a subsystem within the industry.

There are so many diverse areas comprising the maritime industry and each area can hold opportunities for women seeking a challenging and rewarding career. Whether someone has an interest in ships or boats or likes the idea of learning about how retail goods get to where they’re going, there’s something in the maritime industry for them. That also extends to interests in aquaculture, marine biology, and diving; anything that involves water-based livelihoods pertains to the maritime industry. Given any or all those interests, anyone can have a truly rewarding career. Being a woman is not a limiting factor to success!