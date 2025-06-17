Conrad Shipyard awarded further $28.2M YRBM contract mod

NAVSEA has awarded Conrad Shipyard LLC, Morgan City, La., a $28,285,715 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-2253 to exercise an option for the detail design and construction of one additional Yard Repair, Berthing, and Messing (YRBM) craft.

Work will be performed in Amelia, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by June 2027. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,285,715 will be obligated at time of award which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The YRBM barge is an ABS A1 accommodation barge with a 151-foot, 4-inch by 49-foot, 4-inch by 14-foot footprint. The vessel provides pier side living accommodations capable of berthing 199 mixed gender personnel, messing for 300 personnel, and includes spaces for medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms, and lounge areas.

Conrad Shipyard launched the first vessel in the series in August 2023,