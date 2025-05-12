USCG streamlines reflagging ships to the American Registry

The Coast Guard says that it has streamlined the process for reflagging foreign ships to be certificated under the American Registry, without compromising safety. In doing so, the USCG has consolidated the reflagging process under a single program based on international standards.

Benefits include:

Reducing pre-inspection plan review and national equivalency process,

Avoiding schedule delays & minimizing modification costs for closing regulatory gaps,

Expediting the renewal of the RRF (Ready Reserve Fleet) with foreign-built vessels, and

Providing more job opportunities for American mariners to grow the workforce.

This effort, says the Coast Guard, supports executive actions as well as the national policy for the U.S. Merchant Marine to carry waterborne commerce at all times and to serve as a naval auxiliary during national contingencies. To assist vessel owners and operators, the USCG is announcing the availability of Change-2 to Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) 01-13, Inspection and Certification of Vessels under the Maritime Security Program (MSP).

Under this streamlined reflagging program, the USCG has clarified the enrollment process, streamlined plan review, and further explained the eligibility for foreign-built vessels to be inspected and certificated in accordance with NVIC 01-13. Specifically, this update acknowledges that while some commercial vessels may receive a payment as part of their MSP enrollment, it is not a precondition for certification.

Accordingly, says the Coast Guard, other foreign-built vessels may enroll in voluntary sealift support programs established by MARAD and utilize this guidance to obtain a Certificate of Inspection provided they meet the enrollment criteria as specified by MARAD. This includes vessels reflagging as part of the Ready Reserve Force recapitalization. In the revised guidance, all vessels will be generally referred to as “MSP vessels” regardless of the sealift support program for which MARAD has determined that the vessel is eligible.